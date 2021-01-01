Samsung presents new video showing the evolution of the Galaxy S series

A Samsung Is constantly preparing to introduce its new line of equipment Galaxy S.. Now, the company has released something new Teaser video It shows the evolution of smartphones in this series, which ends with a “new galaxy waiting”, which is a clear note Galaxy S21.

The truth is, the company has not yet released the exact release date of the devices, but there are rumors that the company will launch the Galaxy S21 series in mid-January. Unfortunately, not much is said about the video device, which is a throwback to the Galaxy S series over the years and the evolution of programming. Earlier this month, it gives us a first look at the company’s next leadership.

Samsung Video looks back on the Galaxy S series

It wasn’t too long before the company figured out what to offer us. The availability of this teaser is a clear indication that the announcement of the phones should not be too far from happening, but as we have already mentioned we do not yet have an official date for this to happen.

The next few weeks will definitely be very rich, with information and leaks provided by Samsung, which are expected to reach high speeds.

