Samsung’s Galaxy Note series is said to continue next year

Samsung’s mobile boss DM Row has telegraphed plans Also bring stylus support for phones In its lineup, there may be a new Galaxy Note in 2021. Anonymous Samsung official Says Yonhop The company said it was “preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year” and that “Rohin’s news does not mean the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued”.

Samsung declined to comment on its specs YonhopReport when contacted On the edge, But issued the following statement:

Samsung has confirmed plans to bring some of the Galaxy Note’s most beloved features to additional device types by 2021. We are committed to providing the best mobile experience for our customers and will seriously listen to and consider consumer feedback on all our product innovations. We are unable to share further details at this time.

If the obvious question YonhopThe report is precisely how Samsung set up the Note series. This year’s model I already felt like you were only paying for S Pen support Galaxy S20 FE It was priced lower than the specifications.

The Note 20 Ultra It was very compelling – albeit expensive – proposal, but it’s hard to see how it fits in with the full filling of the stylus-compatible Galaxy S21 devices with comparable screen sizes. And this Galaxy Z Fold2 Foldable phones will soon be the most widely available viable option at the top end of Samsung’s range.

Samsung has Is expected The next major Galaxy S phones to be widely leaked will be released in January, slightly earlier than usual. We have to wait and see if that row leaves any gaps to fill Note 21.