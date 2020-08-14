Samsung’s most affordable 5G telephone, the Galaxy A51, is now obtainable on Verizon

Samsung’s inexpensive midrange 5G cellular phone, the Galaxy A51, is lastly available at Verizon. When compared to other telephones introduced within the previous yr, the $550 Galaxy A51 5G UW is 1 of the much more economical 5G phones proper now: $900 much less expensive than the (discontinued) Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip originally cost, $250 significantly less than the OnePlus 8 5G UW, and $100 cheaper than the Galaxy A71 5G UW.

The new Galaxy A51 5G UW will come in just 1 color, “Prism Bricks Blue,” which is mainly a somewhat pearlescent blue. In comparison to the Galaxy A71 5G UW, the A51 5G UW has the similar Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 128GB of storage. Equally telephones also have the exact 12-megapixel large-angle digicam, a 5-megapixel macro digital camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. But the A51 5G UW has a 6.5-inch OLED display screen, earning it somewhat smaller than the A71 5G UW’s 6.7-inch OLED monitor, moreover a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the A71 5G UW has a 64-megapixel principal digital camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW retails for $550 on Verizon’s web-site

Initially declared back again in April, the Galaxy A51 5G UW includes Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network and will incorporate its low-band network when it arrives later this calendar year. As my colleague Chris Welch pointed out in this 5G explainer video clip, while Verizon’s higher-band is “blazing quickly,” the protection places are spotty outdoor and have nearly no coverage though indoors. Verizon is predicted to start its minimal-band 5G community this tumble.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW retails for $550 on Verizon’s site, but the company is presenting a short-term marketing to obtain the mobile phone for just $360 if you sign up for a new Limitless plan.