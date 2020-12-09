Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 teasers have now been leaked, and it shows all three phones

Samsung has not yet officially released the upcoming Galaxy S21 The family of flagship smartphones, there have been numerous leaks and rumors on upcoming flagships, and today we saw them appearing as the official teasers of smartphones.

Android Police The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra have got three official teaser videos that give us a better look.

Although the leaked teasers do not fully show any phone, they provide a clear view of the back camera rows of each handset and the footage on their displays, confirming previously seen designs Leaked renders And Real word photos.

The short Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus teasers show two identical handsets (which will definitely vary in size and battery capacity when it is finally released), as well as a pretty new two-tone color option called the Phantom Violet.

Both phones feature a flat display, centered rearhole selfie camera and rear triple camera row with an almost flat bezel.

This two-tone color is the biggest news from this leak, which is a bold design choice from the company, but looks premium on the short Galaxy S21 Plus teaser you can see below.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Image credit: Android Police)

There is a separate teaser for the Galaxy S20 provided by Android Police, but we have decided not to include it here as the design is similar to the one you saw above.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s design is somewhat different with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It suggests that if this teaser is official, it will boast a curved display with a centered rearhole selfie camera, with a quad camera system on the back.

This teaser has not given us any clear idea about the spec, but other reports say it will feature a 108MP primary sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, an additional 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Another added laser-autofocus sensor, which is said to replace the TOF (flight time) sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. From what we can say in this short clip, all of those scenes seem to be in these scenes on the back of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leak (Image credit: Android Police)

Unfortunately, the teaser did not show enough for the Galaxy S21 Ultra to confirm the rumor that it will be an upcoming handset You can get the S pen, I.e. we have to wait until Samsung expects January 14, 2020.

We’ve seen more handsets in previous leaks from other sources, so we’re now starting to put together a clear picture of what to expect from the Samsung S21 series.

The leaked video will show all the handsets in a quick two minute look by tweeting below the Ice Universe that all the videos are cut together in one video clip.