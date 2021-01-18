Samsung’s successor accused of corruption in Seoul

+



Samsung Building in Seoul (Photo: King Hong-ji / Reuters)

Lee Jae-yong, Samsung’s successor and vice president of the company, was sentenced on Monday (18) to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of corruption and fraud.

The case stems from the political and economic corruption that prompted former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in 2017.

The Seoul High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Lee, according to the local Yonhap agency – who is back in jail about three years after his release on parole.

With this, the gigantic technology company is without leadership because even though he was officially vice president, he was the leader of brand truth. Lee is the son of Lee Kun-hee, who is considered the “architect” of the global expansion of the South Korean company that left Samsung’s command due to health issues. He passed away in October last year.

However, a Seoul judge said the current vice president “voluntarily bribed and asked the president” [Geun-hye] Use his power to allow a smooth sequel in charge of the company.

The political scandal ousted the South Korean president, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of abuse of power.