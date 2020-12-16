San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 12-15-2020 | News

Today’s COVID-19 update is here with data from the County Health and Human Services Institute until December 14th.
Stay in ICU capacity and accommodation:
- The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region is now 1.7%, and it will be updated daily by the state.
- The Regional Shelter Is now in effect and prohibits the collection of any quantity with other households and adds restrictions to multiple departments.
- This order lasts for at least three weeks or until the ICU capacity of the region meets or exceeds 15%. This order will be evaluated by the state after a period of three weeks.
Community setup explosions:
- Six new social outbursts were confirmed on December 14: five in the business community and one in the trust-based agency system.
- In the last seven days (Dec. 8 to Dec. 14) 43 social outbursts have been confirmed.
- The number of social outbursts is above seven or more triggers in seven days.
- Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during pregnancy and in children with dementia of three or more COVID-19 cases.
Test:
- There were 23,485 trials reported in the county on Dec. 14, and the percentage of new laboratory confirmed cases was 8%.
- The 14-day roll average of positive events was 8.1%. The target is less than 8.0%.
- The 7-day, daily average of tests was 25,213.
- People at high risk for COVID-19 with or without symptoms should be tested. Those with any symptoms should be examined. Healthcare and essential workers should get a test, as well as those who are closely associated with a positive case or who live in more vulnerable communities. Those who have recently returned from a trip, or who are attending holiday meetings, should be tested.
Cases:
- As of Dec. 14, 1,863 new cases had been reported in the county. The total of the region is now 111,441.
- 5,212 or 4.7% of cases require hospitalization.
- 1,118 or 1.0% of all cases and 21.5% of hospital-admitted cases had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.
Fatalities:
- Thirty-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county on December 14th. The total area is now 1,194.
- Nine women and 23 men died between November 23 and December 14, ranging in age from the mid-50s to the early 100s.
- All but one of the dead had basic medical conditions.
More info:
