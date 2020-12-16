San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 12-15-2020 | News

Today’s COVID-19 update is here with data from the County Health and Human Services Institute until December 14th.

Stay in ICU capacity and accommodation:

The current ICU capacity for the Southern California region is now 1.7%, and it will be updated daily by the state.

The Regional Shelter Is now in effect and prohibits the collection of any quantity with other households and adds restrictions to multiple departments.

Is now in effect and prohibits the collection of any quantity with other households and adds restrictions to multiple departments. This order lasts for at least three weeks or until the ICU capacity of the region meets or exceeds 15%. This order will be evaluated by the state after a period of three weeks.

Community setup explosions:

Six new social outbursts were confirmed on December 14: five in the business community and one in the trust-based agency system.

In the last seven days (Dec. 8 to Dec. 14) 43 social outbursts have been confirmed.

The number of social outbursts is above seven or more triggers in seven days.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during pregnancy and in children with dementia of three or more COVID-19 cases.

Test:

There were 23,485 trials reported in the county on Dec. 14, and the percentage of new laboratory confirmed cases was 8%.

The 14-day roll average of positive events was 8.1%. The target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests was 25,213.

People at high risk for COVID-19 with or without symptoms should be tested. Those with any symptoms should be examined. Healthcare and essential workers should get a test, as well as those who are closely associated with a positive case or who live in more vulnerable communities. Those who have recently returned from a trip, or who are attending holiday meetings, should be tested.

Cases:

As of Dec. 14, 1,863 new cases had been reported in the county. The total of the region is now 111,441.

5,212 or 4.7% of cases require hospitalization.

1,118 or 1.0% of all cases and 21.5% of hospital-admitted cases had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Fatalities:

Thirty-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county on December 14th. The total area is now 1,194.

Nine women and 23 men died between November 23 and December 14, ranging in age from the mid-50s to the early 100s.

All but one of the dead had basic medical conditions.

More info:

More detailed data summaries are found County Corona Virus-sd.com website Updated daily at 5 p.m.