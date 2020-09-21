San Francisco 49ers Signs Contract With Ziggy Ansah For Nick Bossa’Most Likely’ ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are closing their one-year contract with the end of free agency defense. Jiji Ansa after Nick bossa There is a potential for ACL injury, sources tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The deal is expected to close this week after Ansah passes the COVID-19 protocol.

49ers coach Kyle Shana Han said the ACL on his left knee was “most likely” when Bosa was injured in the first quarter after his team won a 31-13 victory over the New York Jets.

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t make much of a profit after signing a $6 million contract that was guaranteed for a year after signing with Ansa last offseason, which reflects his pro-ball pedigree, but for health after a shoulder injury Limiting him due to uncertainty. 7 matches during the final season against the Detroit Lions.

2 related

31-year-old Ansah missed the 2019 off-season program while recovering from shoulder surgery and groin injuries. He didn’t start practicing until late in training camp and didn’t make his season debut until Week 3. He made one start in 11 regular season matches. Most of his 325 defensive snaps are in subpackage roles. -Finished with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovery. He missed Seattle’s division round defeat with a neck injury.

Ansah, who earned an additional $2.55 million in roster bonus per match last season, has hit 50.5 sacks in 91 regular season matches since the Lions drafted overall fifth place at BYU in 2013. After 14.5 sacks of career best in 2015, he played as the franchise tag in 2018.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.