Sandista believes tourism will benefit the local economy

According to more than 73% of locals who participated in the tourism awareness survey in municipalities promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, in addition to creating employment for the city’s residents, tourism also benefits the region’s economy. Of the state of Sவோo Paulo.

A pioneer, the survey in digital form covered 210 tourism municipalities from November 24 to January 8 and aims to monitor the level of local satisfaction in tourism and the perception of specific issues. The study was attended by 265 people living in Santos.

Inspired by a study presented by the Yukon Tourism Laboratory (Canada) last year, this monitoring should be carried out frequently during the World Virtual Tourism Organization’s World Virtual Tourism Monitoring Meeting (WTO), which monitors and confirms local perceptions of tourism and its sustainable growth in line with its population values .

PERCEPTION

A portion of 67.8% of those surveyed fully agree that tourism is best for the municipality, 51.70% say it is good for the people and 30.19% recognize that they benefit from this activity. In terms of the economic impact of tourism, 77.74% agree that it benefits the municipality’s economy and creates employment for residents (76.52%).

Development

A total of 45.28% can be found to have more tourists in Santos over the next 10 years, while 35.47% believe this number will remain the same as the current one – only 15.85% expect fewer tourists.

CONCERNS

The survey identified tourism as a major transportation concern for visitors because it negatively affects local travel (55.60%), causes damage to the environment (41.70%) and negatively affects the region’s natural resources (38.22%). This last percentage also indicates a lack of audience involvement in local culture.

