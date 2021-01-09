Home sport Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

Jan 10, 2021 0 Comments
Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

Kyo Motta, 19, the forward of the Santos Under-20 team, has been isolated by the Brazilian press as a potential reinforcement for Benfica.

At the end of the contract Fish – The bond expires on March 31. – The young player may leave the club he represents from 2018 onwards.

On the issue, as businessman Fabio Caron describes, the two parties have differing views on the immediate future of Kyo Mota.

Prop made it clear that the financial plan was good ப்பட்டுள்ளது, linked to the agent, incompatibility «plan and the player’s career.

2019 because he scored 12 goals in 14 games in 2019, averaging one goal per game. Best average in all categories. Santos understood, he was not ready to at least train [futebol] Professional. Our expectation was for integration, even if it was playing for the under-23s, ”he said Game Gazette.

Benfica… and FC Porto

Faced with obstacles in Santos, Fabio Caron said he was exploring Kyo Mota’s plans. Including from Portugal.

The contract expires on March 31st, and we ask for other projects from Brazil and abroad. Ukraine, Russia and Portugal. The agent said we decided to wait and finish his ticket at Santos.

According to Brazilian newspapers, Benfica and FC Porto have expressed interest in the 19-year-old before he joins Santos in 2018. The English team, Wolverhampton, the coach of the Portuguese Nuno Esprito Santo, will also have developed an approach in 2019.

According to the website Twitter, Lus Club in Kyo Mota is “interested”, “teams from Russia and Ukraine.” He says the player’s future should be defined in the next few weeks.

READ  The Paul - Lyon isolated leader, equal to PSG Pochettino's debut and Marseille wins (France)

You May Also Like

FC Porto Benfica Hockey Skates Championship

FC Porto Benfica Hockey Skates Championship

The Ball - We lost the game because we made so many personal mistakes (Famalicão)

The Ball – We lost the game because we made so many personal mistakes (Famalicão)

Bola - Did you know that there is an athlete Madrid and an athlete Bilbao? (Spain)

Bola – Did you know that there is an athlete Madrid and an athlete Bilbao? (Spain)

For Z, it's like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

For Z, it’s like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

Carvalhole comments on Paulinho's absence and stabs table - SB Prague

Carvalhole comments on Paulinho’s absence and stabs table – SB Prague

The Ball - The Process for Pinto da Costa and Concio: P I remember when we were scared of PIDE F (FC Porto)

The Ball – The Process for Pinto da Costa and Concio: P I remember when we were scared of PIDE F (FC Porto)

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *