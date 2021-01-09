Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

Kyo Motta, 19, the forward of the Santos Under-20 team, has been isolated by the Brazilian press as a potential reinforcement for Benfica.

At the end of the contract Fish – The bond expires on March 31. – The young player may leave the club he represents from 2018 onwards.

On the issue, as businessman Fabio Caron describes, the two parties have differing views on the immediate future of Kyo Mota.

Prop made it clear that the financial plan was good ப்பட்டுள்ளது, linked to the agent, incompatibility «plan and the player’s career.

2019 because he scored 12 goals in 14 games in 2019, averaging one goal per game. Best average in all categories. Santos understood, he was not ready to at least train [futebol] Professional. Our expectation was for integration, even if it was playing for the under-23s, ”he said Game Gazette.

Benfica… and FC Porto

Faced with obstacles in Santos, Fabio Caron said he was exploring Kyo Mota’s plans. Including from Portugal.

The contract expires on March 31st, and we ask for other projects from Brazil and abroad. Ukraine, Russia and Portugal. The agent said we decided to wait and finish his ticket at Santos.

According to Brazilian newspapers, Benfica and FC Porto have expressed interest in the 19-year-old before he joins Santos in 2018. The English team, Wolverhampton, the coach of the Portuguese Nuno Esprito Santo, will also have developed an approach in 2019.

According to the website Twitter, Lus Club in Kyo Mota is “interested”, “teams from Russia and Ukraine.” He says the player’s future should be defined in the next few weeks.