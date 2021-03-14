Home World Sarah Everett. Awareness in memory of woman murdered in London leads to clashes with police – News

Sarah Everett. Awareness in memory of woman murdered in London leads to clashes with police – News

Mar 14, 2021 0 Comments
Sarah Everett. Awareness in memory of woman murdered in London leads to clashes with police - News

Sarah Everett, 33, was visiting friends in Clapham, south London, when she went missing at 9:30 pm on March 3, about 50 minutes after returning to her home in Brixton.

The London Metropolitan Police received more than 120 calls from the public after a public appeal and went to about 750 homes in the area, detaining a 40-year-old man, a police officer who is a member of the unit responsible for obtaining diplomatic and political representation.

He was initially charged with murder on suspicion of kidnapping, and Sarah’s remains were found in a tree near the town of Ashford in south-east London.

The circumstances of Sarah Everett’s disappearance shocked and moved many women who recognized the danger of walking alone at night.

According to the United Nations Women’s Yukov poll in the UK, 80% of women of all ages report being harassed in public, and 97% of women aged 18-24 confirm that they have been sexually harassed.

A demonstration was organized to mark what had happened to Sarah and in protest of all the women – which was banned by the police due to restrictions against Govt-19.

However, hundreds of people gathered in London on Saturday for a vigil, with clashes between those present and police as they defied authorities’ demand to disperse. Defender.

Videos recorded at the scene of police arguing with protesters and male officers can be seen holding and handcuffing several women. In all, four people were arrested.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticized the performance of the London Police, in a post on Twitter.

“The police have a responsibility to enforce the laws of the cove, but it is clear from the pictures I have seen that the response is sometimes inappropriate or out of proportion,” he wrote.

READ  Taiwan Covid: How to spend 200 days without cases of being transmitted locally

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also paid tribute to Sarah Evert. Some people on the clock had boards with some messages like “We can’t be quiet”, “She’s coming home”.

You May Also Like

Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Sri Lanka has banned the use of burqas and announced the closure of more than 1,000 Islamic schools

Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands receive more vaccines than other European countries - DNOTICIAS.PT

Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands receive more vaccines than other European countries – DNOTICIAS.PT

Queda de avião militar no Cazaquistão provoca quatro mortos

Four people have been killed in a military plane crash in Kazakhstan

The drone's incredible flight went viral in a bowling alley

The drone’s incredible flight went viral in a bowling alley

Sarah Eward - Authorities search mines and garage for police suspected of murdering the world

Sarah Eward – Authorities search mines and garage for police suspected of murdering the world

King Zulu Goodwill Svellitini dies at 73 in South Africa

King Zulu Goodwill Svellitini dies at 73 in South Africa

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *