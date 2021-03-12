Home World Sarah Eward – Authorities search mines and garage for police suspected of murdering the world

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
London police in charge of the Sarah Everest case are searching for mines under an abandoned garage belonging to the family of 48-year-old policeman Wayne Cousins, who is suspected of murdering a marketing expert.

Officers were spotted, and the British newspaper advanced Glass, Search for an abandoned garage believed to belong to the Cousins ​​family. It is located at the top of Dover’s White Hill. The garage has been explored by the family for more than 48 years, until 2015, the newspaper said. Times.

Police will investigate the entrance to the network of tunnels blocked by a metal gate under the garage.

Sarah’s identity was confirmed throughout Friday’s search of the remains found in the woods in Kent.

Wayne Cousins, 48, is being held at London Police Station on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Evert.

Remember how Sarah went missing a week ago while walking towards you from a friend’s house. It was last seen by surveillance cameras at a bus stop. Wayne will be a few miles away from Sarah on duty.

