Home entertainment Sarah Michael Keller kisses Selma Blair’s gruesome motives

Sarah Michael Keller kisses Selma Blair’s gruesome motives

Dec 07, 2020 0 Comments
Sarah Michael Keller kisses Selma Blair's gruesome motives

Cruel thoughts Like the infamous kissing scene between the characters of Sarah Michael Keller and Selma Blair, this is a classic 90s movie with many great moments that will make your head spin.

Watch this video on YouTube

Via Colombia / YouTube / youtube.com

Blair and Keller have mentioned this scene many times by recreating it in many formats – and they came back tonight when they received the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best of All Time.

This time, there was a twist – because it’s 2020, and everything is a little different these days. Due to COVID-19, Keller and Blair sorta Before Keller could sign “2020: End Soon”, it was smoothed out between them by a Plexiglas divider.

Via MTV / Twitter / Twitter: TMTVAwards

Player posted the PTS image from the shoot on Instagram A long and heartfelt topic Pays tribute Cruel thoughts’ What this scene means to legacy and many generations of young people: “It will always be glorious.”

“In 2000. This was a sweet and delicious kiss to my character Sicily,” Blair wrote. “She still wanted it, I have to say it’s a good kiss. It’s so delicious to me now, it’s just how shocking it is in 2020. It signifies a change of thinking.”

As we say goodbye to 2020, it’s good to remember that we’ve come a long way, even though we’ve all been through this year.

BuzzFeed Daily

Stay tuned for the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily Newsletter!

READ  Why playing casino games is perfect for gamers

You May Also Like

Chadwick Bosman wins posthumous 'Hero for Ages' award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Bosman wins posthumous ‘Hero for Ages’ award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Former Ryan Dorsey of Naya Rivera poses for a Christmas photo with their son

Pete Davidson Staten Island Anti-Govt Lockdown 'Babies' Roasts on SNL

Pete Davidson Staten Island Anti-Govt Lockdown ‘Babies’ Roasts on SNL

‘It means to me’

Montalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review: A Phone Call to Baby Yoda and Manto

Montalorian Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Baby Yoda and Manto Meet a Star Wars Icon

The Kardashians are renting an incredible alpine garden on Lake Tahoe

The Kardashians are renting an incredible alpine garden on Lake Tahoe

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *