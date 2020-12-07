Sarah Michael Keller kisses Selma Blair’s gruesome motives

Cruel thoughts Like the infamous kissing scene between the characters of Sarah Michael Keller and Selma Blair, this is a classic 90s movie with many great moments that will make your head spin.
Blair and Keller have mentioned this scene many times by recreating it in many formats – and they came back tonight when they received the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best of All Time.
This time, there was a twist – because it’s 2020, and everything is a little different these days. Due to COVID-19, Keller and Blair sorta Before Keller could sign “2020: End Soon”, it was smoothed out between them by a Plexiglas divider.
Player posted the PTS image from the shoot on Instagram A long and heartfelt topic Pays tribute Cruel thoughts’ What this scene means to legacy and many generations of young people: “It will always be glorious.”
“In 2000. This was a sweet and delicious kiss to my character Sicily,” Blair wrote. “She still wanted it, I have to say it’s a good kiss. It’s so delicious to me now, it’s just how shocking it is in 2020. It signifies a change of thinking.”
As we say goodbye to 2020, it’s good to remember that we’ve come a long way, even though we’ve all been through this year.
