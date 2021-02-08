Home entertainment Sarah reveals what appeared in the “Lucifer” series; Know in any chapter

Feb 08, 2021 0 Comments
Sarah, do "BBB21", revelou ter feito figuração para a série "Lúcifer", da Netflix

Sister lived in Los Angeles, California (USA) and had the opportunity to meet many celebrities.

This Friday afternoon (5), in conversation Gilberto, Viih tube e Juliet, na casa do “Big Brother Brazil 21”, Sarah The Netflix series “Lucifer” revealed that he revealed the image while living in Los Angeles, California in the United States. On social media, fans saw some scenes with the actress.

“I knew for ‘Lucifer’, I haven’t seen myself yet because I’m watching now”, Marketing Consultant revealed. Gilberto e Viih tube He asked if she had met him Tom Ellis, The protagonist of the series, she said yes: “I met him. My pictures are on his page. I’m watching the series, ‘Where am I? Where am I?’.

He also said he did not know at the time and, therefore, did not pay attention Ellis. On social media, fans soon discovered it Sister Participated in the 5th episode of the 4th season titled “Xpire Upright” in which he appears to be on a ballad. Check:

