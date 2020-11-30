Save to Sony, Curik, Hoover and more

Thanks to Cyber ​​Monday, deals on Amazon will be even bigger. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber ​​Monday is known for exciting discounts on high-reward items such as electronics, home and kitchen gear and toys that are a must. Luckily for shoppers, Amazon Cyber ​​doubles not only with Monday deals, but also with as many lightning deals as you saw on Prime Day. Since it’s Cyber ​​Week, you can expect bigger or equivalent deals than you saw during Amazon’s Prime Day event. There are already some jaw-dropping savings like the 50% discount Steel cooking utensils, 43% discount Garmin watches Select the Amazon devices that go fOr $ 10.

But in true Amazon style, what is part of the fun of Amazon Cyber ​​Monday is that many deals disappear or are sold as soon as they arrive. So if you find something you like, we recommend snatching it up now, especially if it’s a deal and it’s good to be true.

Amazon has taken the time this year to support small businesses in their Cyber ​​Monday shopping center. (Simply “From small businessesPress the button on the Cyber ​​Monday Deals tab to explore the best deals.)

With thousands of deals on all types, it can take a while to sort everything out. That’s why we did this for you, and we’ve rounded up the list of the best Amazon Cyber ​​Monday deals available right now.

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2020: Deals of the day

Amazon’s deals of the day are time sales, which usually offer bigger discounts than some Cyber ​​Monday deals. The deals of the day come and go in a single day. Take advantage of these deals before they expire. Some great deals are items you want to gift to close family and friends, and some other ideas that will be the best additions to your home this winter.

Amazon Anchor, RoboVac G30 Edge, Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, 2000Pa Absorption, WiFi, eufy for border strips, carpets and hard surfaces. Buy from Amazon

Amazon Instant Pot Dio Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Chaat, Yogurt Maker and Hot, 6 Quart, 15 One-Touch Programs Buy from Amazon

Amazon Calpalone ActiveSense 2 Liter Blender with Blend My Go Smoothie Cup Buy from Amazon

Amazon Instant Bot Ara Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Quart Buy from Amazon

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2020: Deals on Amazon devices

Cyber ​​Monday has a number of Amazon devices for sale on Amazon ranging from Kindle e-readers to Alexa equipped devices.

Amazon Echo Studio – High confidence smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa Buy from Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis – Now with Adjustable Warm Light – Advertising Support Buy from Amazon

Amazon Fire HD10 Tablet (10.1 “1080p Full HD Display, 32GB) – Twilight Blue Buy from Amazon

Amazon All New Echo Dot (4th General) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal Buy from Amazon

Amazon Echo Butts – Wireless Earphones with High Speed ​​Sound, Active Noise Reduction and Alexa Buy from Amazon

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2020: Electronics deals

Cyber ​​Monday has many televisions, laptops and wearable electronics for sale on Amazon.

Amazon Samsung 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor – Super Ultravide Screen Buy from Amazon

Amazon Alexa Compatible HighSense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Rogue Smart TV (43H4F, 2020 Model) Buy from Amazon

Amazon Sony Alpha 7 II E-Mount Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Camera with Full Frame Sensor Buy from Amazon

Amazon Exterior Projector Screen – Foldable Small Outdoor Front Movie Screen, Setup Stage, Complete Package for Transportation for Camping and Entertainment Events, 80 inches from Wamvo Buy from Amazon

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday: Home and Kitchen Deals

When you spend more time at home this winter, stock up on all the essential tools and equipment that will make cooking and eating easier.

Amazon Pasta roller attachment for kitchen stand mixer, stainless steel, mixer accessory supplied by Jivot Buy from Amazon

Amazon Cusinard WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker – Silver Buy from Amazon

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday: Toys and Kids Related Deals

Amazon should store holiday toys during its cyber Monday sale and other kids must keep.

Amazon Krakow Extent 2 Fit Convertible Car Seat Buy now

Amazon Lego Minecraft Creeper Pickup and Ossette Characters 21156 Configurable Toy Minecraft Picture Gift Collection for Games and Decoration, New 2020 (184 pieces) Buy from Amazon

Amazon Zen Labs DIY Slim Kit Toy for 3-12 Years Old Boys, Dark Glitter Thin Making Making Shine – Thin Supply w / Foam Beads Balls, 18 Mystery Box Containers Filled Crystal Powder Thin Buy from Amazon

