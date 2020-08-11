‘Saved By the Bell’ Teaser Unite Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their Saved By the Bell roles in a playful teaser for a reimagined model of the late Eighties/early Nineties sitcom.

The present, which follows a new crop of college students at Bayside High, attributes Berkley as Jessie Spano, mom of soccer crew captain Jamie (Belmont Cameli) Lopez is onboard as A.C. Slater, now a gym trainer at the university.

“Remember all the dances we experienced in this gym? Ever wish you could go back again?” Jesse asks Slater in the clip. “Sure do,” he replies, foremost a breezy montage that includes the new teenage forged. The trailer peaks with a callback to an oft-parodied episode from the unique present, as Jesse confiscates some caffeine supplements from a scholar.

“At 1st they’re so thrilling. And then it receives even a lot more enjoyable,” she warns. “But just after that it receives so terrifying. And in the finish, you spoil your woman group’s shot at a recording agreement.”

Government producer Tracey Wigfield specific her eyesight for the present to the Television Critics Association on Monday.

“It’s not even a reboot it is a reimagining,” she mentioned, as United states Right now experiences. “While the primary display was a Saturday morning display for youngsters, this is a solitary-digicam, type of edgier comedy … if you never ever noticed the (authentic), it is just a funny exhibit about substantial university in 2020.”

The collection will air on NBC’s membership streaming support Peacock. No premiere day has been introduced, and the remaining operate of episodes reportedly have not been filmed owing to a pandemic-similar output halt.