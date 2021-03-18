SC Prague – A Bola for Benfica (Liga) – Referee revealed

The jury of the Portuguese Football Association concludes this Thursday, with appointments for the next round of the league concluding on Sunday with SC Prague – Benfica (20 hours).

Jaco Pinhiro (AF Prague) was elected to the Prague Municipality, with Diego Costa and Point Pedro Ribeiro (assistants) Ian Vasilica as the 4th referee. Louis Godinho will be at VAR with the help of Walter Rufo.

All suggestions are here:

Gill Vicente-National, Day 19 (20.30 hrs)

Referee: Louis Godinho

Assistants: Rui Dixiera and Nuno Perera

4th Referee: Claudio Pereira

VAR: Nuno Almeida

AVAR: Andre Campos

Santa Clara-Tondella, 20th (15.30pm)

Referee: Halter Mulhero

Assistants: Rui Citadel and Gonzalo Freyer

4th Referee: Flavio Lima

WHERE: Manual Motta

AVAR: Jorge Fernandez

Banos de Ferreira-Morirens, Day 20 (15.30 hrs)

Referee: Jono Pento

Assistants: Belisberto and Carlos Covio of Puntarenas

4th Referee: Jono Conwalls

VAR: Miguel Noguevara

AVAR: Jose Lucia

Portimonance-FC Porto, Day 20 (18 hrs)

Referee: Rui Costa

Assistants: Jono Pessa Silva and Nuno Monso

4th Referee: Jono Malhiro Pinto

VAR: Andre Narciso

AVAR: Paulo Bruce

Sports-Vitoria de Guimares, Day 20 (20.30 hrs)

Referee: Diego Martins

Assistants: Point Motta and Hugo Ribeiro

4th Referee: Ricardo Pixinho

VAR: Vtor Ferreira

AVAR: Paulo Miranda

Rio Ave – Balance SAT, Day 21 (15 hours)

Referee: Gustavo Korea

Assistants: Inacio Pereira and Luis Costa

4th Referee: Rui Lima

VAR: Diego Martins

AVAR: Hugo Ribeiro

Maritime – Famaligo, Day 21 (17.30 hrs)

Referee: Fabio Verasimo

Assistants: Bruno Rodriguez and Point Martin

4th Referee: Hugo Silva

VAR: Vasco Santos

AVAR: Alvaro Mesquita

Bovista – Forensics, Day 21 (17.30 hrs)

Referee: Hugo Miguel

Assistants: Bruno Jesus and Paulo Soares

4th Referee: David Silva

VAR: Louis Ferreira

AVAR: Jono Pessa Silva

SC Prague – Benfica, Day 21 (20 hours)

Referee: Jono Pinhiro

Assistants: Diego Costa and Point Pedro Ribeiro

4.º Referee: Operating Vasilica

VAR: Louis Godinho

AVAR: Walter Rufo