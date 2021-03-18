SC Prague – A Bola for Benfica (Liga) – Referee revealed

The jury of the Portuguese Football Association concludes this Thursday, with appointments for the next round of the league concluding on Sunday with SC Prague – Benfica (20 hours).
Jaco Pinhiro (AF Prague) was elected to the Prague Municipality, with Diego Costa and Point Pedro Ribeiro (assistants) Ian Vasilica as the 4th referee. Louis Godinho will be at VAR with the help of Walter Rufo.
All suggestions are here:
Gill Vicente-National, Day 19 (20.30 hrs)
Referee: Louis Godinho
Assistants: Rui Dixiera and Nuno Perera
4th Referee: Claudio Pereira
VAR: Nuno Almeida
AVAR: Andre Campos
Santa Clara-Tondella, 20th (15.30pm)
Referee: Halter Mulhero
Assistants: Rui Citadel and Gonzalo Freyer
4th Referee: Flavio Lima
WHERE: Manual Motta
AVAR: Jorge Fernandez
Banos de Ferreira-Morirens, Day 20 (15.30 hrs)
Referee: Jono Pento
Assistants: Belisberto and Carlos Covio of Puntarenas
4th Referee: Jono Conwalls
VAR: Miguel Noguevara
AVAR: Jose Lucia
Portimonance-FC Porto, Day 20 (18 hrs)
Referee: Rui Costa
Assistants: Jono Pessa Silva and Nuno Monso
4th Referee: Jono Malhiro Pinto
VAR: Andre Narciso
AVAR: Paulo Bruce
Sports-Vitoria de Guimares, Day 20 (20.30 hrs)
Referee: Diego Martins
Assistants: Point Motta and Hugo Ribeiro
4th Referee: Ricardo Pixinho
VAR: Vtor Ferreira
AVAR: Paulo Miranda
Rio Ave – Balance SAT, Day 21 (15 hours)
Referee: Gustavo Korea
Assistants: Inacio Pereira and Luis Costa
4th Referee: Rui Lima
VAR: Diego Martins
AVAR: Hugo Ribeiro
Maritime – Famaligo, Day 21 (17.30 hrs)
Referee: Fabio Verasimo
Assistants: Bruno Rodriguez and Point Martin
4th Referee: Hugo Silva
VAR: Vasco Santos
AVAR: Alvaro Mesquita
Bovista – Forensics, Day 21 (17.30 hrs)
Referee: Hugo Miguel
Assistants: Bruno Jesus and Paulo Soares
4th Referee: David Silva
VAR: Louis Ferreira
AVAR: Jono Pessa Silva
SC Prague – Benfica, Day 21 (20 hours)
Referee: Jono Pinhiro
Assistants: Diego Costa and Point Pedro Ribeiro
4.º Referee: Operating Vasilica
VAR: Louis Godinho
AVAR: Walter Rufo