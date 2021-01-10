Schwarzenegger compares Capital’s invasion to the Nazi episode of Knight of the Crystals – 01/10/2021 – World

In an nearly eight-minute video posted on Twitter this Sunday (10), former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger condemned the invasion of the US Congress by Donald Trump supporters and likened the attack to one of the darkest moments of the Nazis: the night of crystals.

Schwarzenegger, an Austrian naturalized American, occurred in 1983, killing about 100 Jews, destroying more than a thousand synagogues, and destroying thousands of Jewish cemeteries, homes and schools in Germany, Austria and the Sudes. From Czechoslovakia.

“Wednesday was a night of crystals here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the American capital,” the actor said, adding that the Pride Boys, the far-right group that supports Trump, are now Nazis. . “But the mob not only broke the Capitol windows, it shattered the ideas we took.”

Comparisons with the past also went through Schwarzenegger’s personal account. Born in 1947, two years after the end of World War II, he recalled being surrounded by endless drunken men to overcome the guilt of participating in “the worst regime in history.”

“Not all of them were anti-Semitic or Nazi extremists, many came together, gradually, along the way. They were the ones who lived next door to me,” he recalled, referring to the father as one of those men who had never been “publicly shared” before.

According to the actor, the father came home drunk once or twice a week, shouting, beating the children and scaring the wife. “I do not blame him at all, because our neighbor was doing the same thing to his family as the next neighbor. They suffered physical pain because of the pieces on their bodies, and they suffered mental anguish because of what they saw and did.”

Personal account is a preface to indicate how stories like this begin.

According to Schwarzenegger, everything starts with “lies, lies, lies and intolerance”. “Coming from Europe, I ‘ve seen firsthand how things can get out of hand. I know there is a fear that something like this could happen again here in this country and around the world. I do not believe it will happen, but we must be aware of the terrible consequences of selfishness and cynicism.”

According to the former governor, Trump not only tried to turn the election results into a “fair election”, but also tried to deceive the people with lies and promote regime change. “My parents and my neighbors were deceived by lies. I know where lies go.”

Like the current US president, Schwarzenegger is a member of the Republican Party, which ruled California between 2004 and 2011. But, like some other colleagues in the legend, he did not fail to criticize him. “He’s going to come out as the worst president in history. The good thing is, he’s going to be as irrelevant as an old Twitter message soon.”

Despite his incitement to carnage that occupied Congress, his avoidance of supporters who continued to support the president also brought criticism from the actor.

Prior to his political career, Schwarzenegger became famous in cinema with the rights to “The Exterminator” which began in 1984, in which he imposed his “Android” style with short phrases (“I’ll be back”) and an expressive face.

Named Arnold Strong, he dubbed his voice in his first film, New York, “Hercules” (1970). In 1976 he used his own name to star in the film “Stay Hungry”. But in 1982, with “Conan the Barbarian”, Schwarzenegger became an action movie star.

It was with a sword of character that he gave the final message of the video: Like metal, it is more fake, stronger, and democracy goes through a similar process.

“Our democracy was shaken by wars, injustices and insurrections. We will be strengthened now that we understand what is being lost.”