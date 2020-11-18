Scientists have discovered an exotic new mineral in a Russian volcanic crater

Volcanoes are one of the most devastating and awe-inspiring events on the planet. But these fiery cracks do more than just destroy. They form.

In a new study, researchers in Russia say they have discovered a similar invention – an unusual mineral previously undocumented by scientists: an attractive, vibrant blue and green crystalline substance called by the team Petrovite.

The mineral was discovered in the volcanic landscape of the Far East of Russia Dolphic Volcano In Kamchatka Peninsula.

The blue cryptocrystalline crust of petrovite. (Filatov et al., Journal of Mineralogy, 2020)

The eruption history of Dolpachik dates back thousands of years, but in recent times, two notable events stand out: the ‘Greater Dolphic Fission of 1975-1976’ and the second, lesser follow – up between 2012–2013.

Many of the explosions tore during the first event Cinder cones In the volcanic complex, opening up the rocky terrain, it is found nowhere else that it is rich in fumarole deposits and unknown minerals.

In total, the Dolphic volcano is said to be 130 Type in regional minerals As they were First identified here, The latest of which is petrovite, which is a sulfate ore blue Global collections of table crystals, Many have gas additions.

The specimen examined here was discovered in 2000, near the second cinder cone associated with the 1975 eruption, and was later stored for analysis. It may have been a long time coming, but this analysis now reveals that this vibrant blue ore reveals strange molecular identities.

The copper atom in the crystal structure of petrovite has an unusual and very rare combination of seven oxygen atoms. ” Explains Stanislav Filatov, a leading researcher and crystal artist at the University of St. Petersburg.

“Such a combination is characteristic of one or two compounds, as well as saranginite.”

Individual grains of petrovite. (Filatov et al., Journal of Mineralogy, 2020)

Sarancinite, Recognized a few years ago Discovered in Tolstoy by another St. Petersburg team – and, like Pedro Significant color in its own right.

In the case of petroite, the ore, which is thought to crystallize from volcanic gases via direct precipitation, is formed by the blue cryptocrystalline crust containing an excellent pyroclastic material.

At the chemical level, petrovite refers to a new type of crystal structure, although it bears a resemblance to sarcinite, from which it can be produced, presumably speaking.

In particular, the molecular structure of petrovite – consisting of oxygen atoms, sodium sulfur and copper – is effectively porous in nature, demonstrating interconnected pathways that allow sodium ions to migrate through the structure.

Because of that behavior – and if we can reflect the structure in the laboratory – the team believes that this will lead to important applications in material science, which will enable new ways of creating cathodes for use in batteries and electrical devices.

Crystal structure showing sodium displacement pathways. (Filatov et al., Journal of Mineralogy, 2020)

“Currently, the biggest problem for this application is a change in the crystal structure of the mineral. The small amount of metal – copper -.” Says Philadov.

“This can be solved by assembling a compound with the same structure as Petro in the laboratory.”

Findings have been reported Mineral Magazine.