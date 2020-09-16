Home science Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

Sep 17, 2020 0 Comments
Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

To build shelters and manufacture tools, astronauts only need to bring in one key ingredient that the minerals of lifeless Martian soil can do the rest, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

The main component is chitin (fibrous material, which is a component of the cell wall of fungi, the exoskeleton of crustaceans and insects, scales of fish and amphibians).

Chitin Researchers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design said that early Martian settlers could combine with surface soils to manufacture new materials with little energy and no special equipment.

Research suggests that chitin for use on Mars can come from insects. Due to its high protein content, insects can form part of their diet for crew missions. The authors said chitin extraction would be a byproduct of the crew’s food supply and consumption.

Colonizing Mars can be dangerous and incredibly expensive. Elon Musk wants to do it anyway

To test the theory, scientists combined chitosan, an organic polymer made from shrimp, and a mineral designed to mimic the properties of Martian soil.

The manufacturing process used water and some basic chemicals. Research suggests that water can be obtained from Mars’ underground ice. Sodium hydroxide can be made in Martian soil. And acetic acid can be made by fermentation of microorganisms such as food waste.

“It feels like concrete, but it’s much lighter, very light rock,” said Javier Fernandez, SUTD’s assistant professor and co-author. Research It was published in the journal PLOS One.
Meet OPTIMISM, the twin of endurance rovers on earth

The researchers used this material to create a wrench and a model of the Martian habitat, which they said have demonstrated that the material can quickly manufacture objects such as basic tools and hard shelters.

READ  Mars missions full first training course corrections on journey to Red Earth – Spaceflight Now

Wrenches made by scientists weren’t as strong as wrenches made of metal, but Fernandes said they met NASA’s standards for “non-core space applications.”

Fernandez described the study as a proof of concept. The team did not test the item in conditions that mimic Mars’ cold, dry atmosphere.

“We have a way to make buildings from 3D printing to mold casting with just one material.”

You May Also Like

NASA Director Says Venus is'One Stop to Find Life'

NASA Director Says Venus is’One Stop to Find Life’

Why blue is one of nature's brightest colors

Why blue is one of nature’s brightest colors

First commercial airlock heads to the International Space Station later this year

First commercial airlock heads to the International Space Station later this year

Suspicious videos of'UFOs' rising over New Jersey send alien hunters into the wild.

Suspicious videos of’UFOs’ rising over New Jersey send alien hunters into the wild.

Astronomers may find signs of life on Venus

Astronomers may find signs of life on Venus

Venus Mission: the highlight of history, when we return

Venus Mission: the highlight of history, when we return

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *