Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

To build shelters and manufacture tools, astronauts only need to bring in one key ingredient that the minerals of lifeless Martian soil can do the rest, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

The main component is chitin (fibrous material, which is a component of the cell wall of fungi, the exoskeleton of crustaceans and insects, scales of fish and amphibians).

Chitin Researchers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design said that early Martian settlers could combine with surface soils to manufacture new materials with little energy and no special equipment.

Research suggests that chitin for use on Mars can come from insects. Due to its high protein content, insects can form part of their diet for crew missions. The authors said chitin extraction would be a byproduct of the crew’s food supply and consumption.