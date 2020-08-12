Scotland educate derailment in Stonehaven an ‘extremely significant incident’

The derailment happened on Wednesday early morning on the line at Stonehaven, British Transport Law enforcement (BTP) reported in a tweet

Talking to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, To start with Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there experienced been early reviews of major accidents and described that the place had experienced from significant storms.

“Officers had been termed to the scene at 9.43am and continue to be there together with paramedics and the hearth brigade,” BTP wrote.

The derailment is an “exceptionally significant incident,” Sturgeon tweeted. “I have had an preliminary report from Community Rail and the emergency services and am becoming retained up to date. All my thoughts are with these concerned.”