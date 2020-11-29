Home sport See: Van Miller, Jerry GT, other Broncos players all of Denver’s QBs respond to being on the COVID list

See: Van Miller, Jerry GT, other Broncos players all of Denver’s QBs respond to being on the COVID list

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments
See: Van Miller, Jerry GT, other Broncos players all of Denver's QBs respond to being on the COVID list
Getty Images

The Full quarterback room Of Denver Broncos The team was ruled ineligible for the upcoming Week 12 match New Orleans Saints Sunday. All three quarterbacks on the list – True Lock, Brett Ribean, And Blake Portals – Disqualified after being considered at high risk following close contact with Quarterback Jeff Triskell He was placed on the Reserve / Govt list due to a positive test on Thursday.

It is understandable that this news, which was completely unprecedented, caused a storm on social media, but the most notable posts came from the Broncos players, who expressed their responses to their social media accounts in a variety of ways.

Compared to others who postponed their games due to positive COVID-19 tests, there were certainly enthusiastic responses of concern from players who believed their team was being run to double standards.

Then there were the jokes where players volunteered to play quarterback themselves. Of course, it is worth mentioning the recipient of that training team, And former college quarterback, Kendall Hinton Opportunity to get a start under the center.

Others were not quick to offer themselves options, but made other suggestions like the former quarterback Beyton Manning, Saints bracelet James Winston And even fictional characters.

READ  NFL Week 5 Prediction: Our Choice for Spreads

You May Also Like

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Today Florida, Oklahoma State

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Today Florida, Oklahoma State

Justin Fields

Ohio State College Football Playoff, Big Ten Championship hopes will be in balance after the Buckies’ second game is canceled

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Oregon vs Oregon State Tournament Today

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Oregon vs Oregon State Tournament Today

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Tables, Games: Texas vs. Iowa State Big 12 clash today

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Tables, Games: Texas vs. Iowa State Big 12 clash today

Bucks C AQ Shipley may have been injured in the industry termination

Bucks C AQ Shipley may have been injured in the industry termination

College Football Games, Week 13: Iron Bowl Alabama, Steve Sarkisian draws attention while adding plot to Auburn

College Football Games, Week 13: Iron Bowl Alabama, Steve Sarkisian draws attention while adding plot to Auburn

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *