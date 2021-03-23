See why Netflix can cancel Ginny & Georgia

The first season of Ginny & Georgia debuted on Netflix at the end of February.

Since then, the series has maintained a good level of popularity, although it may have generated divisive opinions among critics and the general public. What fans want to know now: Will Netflix make Ginny & Georgia’s second season?

Continuing after the ad Unable to load ad

The simple answer is, it’s not known yet, but it’s good that the fans are more optimistic.

TVline, a website dedicated to television news in the United States, has added Ginny & Georgia to its “bubble” series list. That is, it is one of a series of anxious opportunities that have not yet been updated and have not been updated.

The website points out that there is good and bad news, especially in the case of Ginny & Georgia.

The good news is that the series is gaining a good number of viewers on Netflix. The bad news is that there seems to be a big “negative press” around the show.

Ginny & Georgia have been criticized by many for being a complicated race discussion, calling the joke about Taylor Swift “sexual.”

With that, the series will end up in the territory of “more complicated than worthwhile”, which will encourage Netflix to cancel. For now, however, all of this should be treated as speculation.

Ginny & Georgia are played by Antonia Gentry and Brian Howie.

The first season is now available on Netflix. This series was created by Sarah Lambert.