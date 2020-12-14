Selena’s brother defies criticism and supports the portrayal of Christian Serratos

Exclusive

SelenaThe critic says that the actress who plays herself in the Netflix series is doing an incredible job of capturing her essence … even if the critics give her a hard time.

AB QuintanillaProvides a seal of approval Christian Ceratos For portraying the music of The Queen of Tejano in the biopic “Selena: The Series”, she tells us that she’s very good … she feels like she’s looking at her sister again.



Some viewers of the show are not nearly as supportive, but AB feels that they are being misled by Knit Picking or their critique. Ceratos, for example, gets bad lip sync in ‘The Series’ … but AB says it’s really an accurate representation of his ciss.

Selena struggled early in her career, and she says there was a learning process before she progressed … which AB demonstrates in later episodes of Cerados.

For haters who don’t think Christian looks like Selena – AB points out that he felt like some Jennifer Lopez When she starred as a Mexican singer in the 1997 film “Selena” … especially since she is not Mexican.

AB dismisses it all as petty, and says that it’s up to the actor to finally convince the audience who they are playing on screen … and Cerados makes fun of it.