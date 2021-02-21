Self-destructing satellites may be the solution to space debris

For space exploration, observation from Earth alone is not enough. Therefore, since the 1950s, satellites and other equipment have been sent to assist mankind in the task of collecting information such as images, cosmic events, and more. However, not only does it explore the space for its invention, it also has a business area. Garbage has accumulated and is effectively becoming a dangerous problem.

There must be solutions to destroy the debris that orbits the earth in the future. There are some improvements, and today we come up with one more solution.

Space junk that can't stay in space

More and more equipment is being sent into space to explore and discover what is around us and beyond us. Besides the moon, we already have devices Tuesday And elsewhere in galaxy space. However, these devices accomplish their mission and stay there!

In fact, in half a century, it is estimated that the Earth's orbit is filled with more than 7,500 tons of space debris from scientific, military and commercial equipment.

Therefore, if the purpose is to continuously send objects into space, it is important to find a way to find existing ones, but in practice, to expel them from orbit. In addition, make sure the newly shipped equipment is not always there.

For example, Satellite galaxy It was created by SpaceX Starling, Plans to send thousands of devices into orbit. However, these are designed to disrupt their engines when they are no longer running.

JAXA already has a solution for testing on satellites

Japanese Space Agency (Jaxa) Wants to convert its growing fleet from low Earth orbit to commercial measurements without increasing the role of space waste. So it plans to test a self-destructing satellite.

As revealed, the technology was developed by a Japanese startup But what.. Therefore, this process aligns the satellites with a carbon nanotube catheter next to an electrodynamic cable.

When the mission is complete, unplug the cable that connects the satellite and create the current flow between you and the cathode.

In response to the Earth's magnetic field and gravity and friction in the atmosphere, the satellite will be pulled into a mechanical death.

If this works and tests, to be carried out on Microsoft later this year, go well, Jaxa hopes to sell this algorithm to commercial equipment manufacturers.

With the development of the device, it is possible to reduce the number of satellites in low Earth orbit, which is expected to increase rapidly in the future, thus avoiding the formation of large-scale hazardous debris caused by collisions. Other space debris.

Said Jaxa.

Satellites: How do you know where to look to clear space debris?

In the meantime though the Jaxa option is possible for shipping devices, it is not for those who already have it. So, a company called Northstar "Monitors spacecraft from space via satellites with special optical sensors".

For tracking, Northstar uses a large 3D list of the surrounding space environment. In addition, it uses advanced analytics to provide sensitive information so that public and business entities can safely move into low Earth orbit.

In order for space exploration not to be the mirror of a noisy environment, one must make sure to learn to control the life cycles of devices before building a presence, for example, in Tuesday.

