Senator Lindsay Graham confirms “indictment is over, Trump is being saved”

Senator Lindsay Graham, one of Trump’s closest Republican supporters, spoke with the former president last night after the first day of the indictment and assured him that “the case is over” and later commented that “Trump was saved.” According to the American press.

Graham based his belief that more than 44 Republican senators would vote for Biden’s predecessor, with only six of the 50 House Republicans in favor of advancing the indictment, and 67 votes needed to punish Trump. The test is over.

South Carolina Senator disagreed with Trump and praised the performance of defense attorney David Schoen. “Bruce did a great job compared to Castor” [outro dos representantes legais que cuidam da defesa do ex-Presidente no Senado]. ”

In a successful tone, the former president’s loyal follower concluded: “The case is over, not just the final formalities. Donald Trump was saved. ”