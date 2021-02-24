Senegal proposes redistribution of International Monetary Fund funds to African countries

“Large economies that do not need this increase immediately will have to give up some special drawing rights to the International Monetary Fund in order to receive $ 70 to $ 100 billion. [57,54 a 82,2 mil milhões de euros]Maggie Saul said in an interview with France 24 quoted by financial information agency Bloomberg.

The president of Senegal noted the $ 500 billion (1 411 billion) capital increase that the International Monetary Fund will produce, which will then be distributed among the member states of this financial institution, which, according to Bloomberg cited accounts, will receive $ 25 billion ($ 20.5 billion), $ 18 billion ( $ 14.8 billion) goes to sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigeria and South Africa each expected to receive $ 3 billion ($ 2.4 billion). .

The Senegalese president argued that redistribution would “make it possible to restart economies and save jobs”, as the African continent does not have the same capacity to allocate funds to stimulate economies as most developed countries.

Maggie Salin’s challenge comes after a clear shift in US stance against the International Monetary Fund’s capital increase during Donald Trump’s presidency, but the new president, Joe Biden, may be respected during the upcoming spring meetings, which are scheduled for the first semester in Washington.

“Last year, we benefited from the debt freeze, a much-needed initiative of the G20. [a Iniciativa para a Suspensão do Serviço da Dívida – DSSI], But that is not enough, so we urge our partners to mobilize these resources, ”the Senegalese state president argued in an interview with France24.

Senegal last year launched an ambitious economic recovery plan that prioritizes additional support for the private sector and improving national production, which has recently been hit by a second wave of epidemics that have forced schools to close, reducing business hours and reintroducing prisons in several regions.

On Monday, Saul had already defended the DSSI expansion by the end of this year, stressing that Africa’s debt represents only 2% of global debt.

“Debt from African countries, $ 365 billion [300 mil milhões de euros], Represents only 2% of world debt, “said McCall, speaking at the 20th International Economic Forum in Africa.

According to the Senegalese president, “it is necessary to extend the DSSI until the end of this year, to improve the terms of the agreements, to deepen the reform of global economic and financial management and to change the perception of exaggerated risk. Financial countries are assessed by financial rating agencies.”

“Our economies cannot compete under these conditions,” said the Senegalese head of state, who co-organized the forum with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the African Union.

DSSI is an initiative launched by the G20 in April last year, which guarantees a ban on lending from the most indebted countries to the most developed countries and multinational financial institutions, with an initial grace period extended to December 2020 and then to June this year. With the possibility of a new extension of six months.

The initiative recommended only countries seeking debt relief from the private sector, while arguing that the general framework for debt handling, in addition to the DSSI approved by the G20 in November, should be accessible to private lenders, even if you do not explicitly say so. Tell me what happens if there is no agreement between the debtor and the debtor.

The proposal put forward by the G20 and the Paris Club in November is the second phase of the DSSI, which began in April, and has been widely criticized for not requiring private individuals to participate in the initiative because it does not lead to indebted countries lenders and bilateral (countries and multilateral financial institutions) payments. And continuing to serve private debt.

The structure aims to bring all lending agents to the domain, including China’s private and public banks, which have become the largest lenders to developing governments, including Africans.