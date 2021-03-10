Senior Scrolls Online | The DLC Flames of Ambition is now available for PC

DLC Gallery The Elder Scrolls Online: The Flames of Ambition Now available for PC and Mac, come with two new and epic dungeons and the 2021 story Gates of Oblivion begins.

In addition, the update also comes on 29 PC and Mac, bringing free changes and upgrades for everyone, including the redesigned Champion system for top players.

Flames of ambition And the update will arrive on March 16th and 16th on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Within the DLC and update, players will find:

Two new dungeons: Black Drake Villa and The Coltron

The beginning of the annual Gates of Oblivion story

New rewards including item packages, achievements and collections

Updated champion system and updated script

Even more!

At Black Drake Villa, players along with Wood Elf Explorer Evely Sharp-Arrow will search for the once-glorious mansion’s hidden archives, which now belong to monsters and firefighters.

In The Coltron, the cult of the Walking Flame enslaved the locals, now excavating the abyss into the depths of a long-forgotten mine. With the help of Tremora Lirand, the soldiers must fight the Tetric beasts and culturalists, free the captives and put an end to their plans.

Update 29: Redesigned champion system, updated script and more

With the redesigned Champion system, players can better adapt their characters to the game style of their choice, and using three updated panel stars. These changes introduce a champion bar and allow players to assign four powerful passive advantages to each galaxy.

In addition to the new Champion system, Update 29 includes other enhancements and enhancements, including an improved script showing advanced information. Players can now better see how changes in their characters affect their performance (along with champion points, skills, equipment or attributes).

Players can access the DLC Flames of ambition Buy crowns with an ESO Plus subscription or from the sports store.