“Sensation that never accompanies you”

Maria Cerqueira Gomes is the most recent interviewed by the RFM team. It was in this context that the TVI presenter spoke about her experience on the channel and the changes she felt when she started working there.

“I learned to do television without having the audience above me to criticize me. I had never heard of the public. I had never joined a team with so many people, so many technical resources. I realized that much more important than all means that what is important at TVI is exactly the same in a Porto channel, which is the human team. Television is made of energy, ”he notes.

Asked about the best and the worst of working with Manuel Luís Goucha, the communicator said: “I have always done a live program and alone with alignment and hours. Manel does a program without hours, he has everything in his head, manages him. Everything is going very well. Everything is very mental, I learned a lot from him “.

“The worst part is, I never felt up to Goucha in terms of looks. He is crisp in dusty pink and has a case with pens in all costume colors. I have never been. lives up to him in this aspect and others, ”he notes.

“It is very difficult to work with someone next door who has their program in hand and who knows it like no one else. You always feel like you never watch. He is without a doubt the master of television. You have to have the ability to go ahead and try to absorb it all. “, completed.

Read also: Francisca Cerqueira Gomes goes to the Maldives in the company of friends