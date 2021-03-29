Serbia has more than enough vaccine supply and is vaccinating foreigners – Observer

Serbia is the only European country with more vaccines than needed, and according to local media, thousands of citizens from the Balkans are set to be vaccinated against Govt-19 in the country. Pictures from N1 TV show long lines forming on vaccination posts in Belgrade.

“We don’t have vaccines. This is my only chance to be vaccinated, ”said a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In Serbia this possibility motivates many to travel for hours, especially from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and northern Macedonia, while others arrived on Saturday and spent the night in their cars.

Officials said 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were available. About 6,500 citizens, mostly foreigners, were vaccinated Saturday at a makeshift vaccination center at the Belgrade exhibition, the city’s deputy mayor, Goran Wesick, said.

According to data from our global database, Serbia has already vaccinated more than two million people with more than seven million people, and about 810,000 people have already been vaccinated with two doses, making it one of the most advanced vaccines in continental Europe.