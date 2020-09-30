Home sport Serena Williams withdraws from French Open after Achilles injury

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open after Achilles injury

Sep 30, 2020 0 Comments
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open after Achilles injury

Williams, 39, was bidding for a record 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, who finished in the US Open semi-finals earlier this month.

She said the injuries suffered in New York had not recovered enough to compete in Paris.

“I could have done better, but I only saw it in the long run in this tournament.’Can I get through enough matches?’ -So, for me, it’s kind of a clear sign that I think I can’t walk and I’m struggling to walk and I should try to recover,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams Won her opening match at Roland Garros. Christian 7-6 6-0.
Read:’Can’t chew on a dog’: Tennis players complain about the new French Open ball.

Limping walk

Her withdrawal from the tournament means Pironkova. Lost to Williams in the quarterfinals of the US Open, Go straight to the third round.

Having won three titles in Paris, Williams said, “I definitely felt I needed to walk limping in the second set (first round match).

“I wasn’t limping because I had to focus on walking straight. I always give 100% and everyone knows. If possible it could be more than 100%.

“I’m comforted by that. I think it’s a real injury I don’t want to play because it’s not good for Achilles to get worse. I think it’s the worst one.”

Read: Williams beat Ahn in the first round of the French Open.

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May, but has moved to the September start date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams’ withdrawal means that the next chance to qualify for Margaret Court’s 24 major records will be the Australian Open starting in January.

READ  College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Matches Today: Georgia, Texas

You May Also Like

Yankees vs. Indians-Match Summary-September 29, 2020

Yankees vs. Indians-Match Summary-September 29, 2020

Brett Rypien launches Denver Bronx Course with New York Jets

Brett Rypien launches Denver Bronx Course with New York Jets

French Open:'Wouldn't Give Dogs To Chew': Tennis Players Complain About Roland Garros' New Ball

French Open:’Wouldn’t Give Dogs To Chew’: Tennis Players Complain About Roland Garros’ New Ball

Chiefs vs. Ravens Final Score: Patrick Mahomes beats Lamar Jackson, Kansas City passes Baltimore.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Final Score: Patrick Mahomes beats Lamar Jackson, Kansas City passes Baltimore.

Things to watch out for in the toughest MLB playoffs in history

Things to watch out for in the toughest MLB playoffs in history

Week 3 NFL overreaction determination

Week 3 NFL overreaction determination

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *