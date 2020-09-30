Serena Williams withdraws from French Open after Achilles injury

Williams, 39, was bidding for a record 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, who finished in the US Open semi-finals earlier this month.

She said the injuries suffered in New York had not recovered enough to compete in Paris.

“I could have done better, but I only saw it in the long run in this tournament.’Can I get through enough matches?’ -So, for me, it’s kind of a clear sign that I think I can’t walk and I’m struggling to walk and I should try to recover,” she told reporters on Wednesday.