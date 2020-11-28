If it says JBL, there is a fat sound inside. One of the most popular Bluetooth boxes from the US manufacturer is the “Charge 4” model – currently the cheapest on the mediamark.

JBL fee for 88.71 euros on Mediamark4

Original article:

This is part of Black Friday Week at Mediamark JBL fees range from 4 to just 88.71 euros Reduced. This is a special edition that stands out with a black and white camouflage pattern. Delivery is free and you can collect orders at a local branch as an alternative. Other retailers are currently paying around 120 euros for this Bluetooth speaker, so Mediamark’s range is impressive. You can find more here Black Friday offers from Mediamark And from Saturn.

JBL Charge 4: Technical data of the Bluetooth speaker

Dimensions: 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 cm.

Weight 0.96 kg

Bluetooth-version 4.2

20 hours background time

Waterproof accordingly Security Class IPX7

Frequency range 60Hz-20kHz

Extras: 3.5mm jack socket (input) and power bank function

All the benefits are mentioned in the official manufacturer’s video for JBL Charge 4:

JBL Fee 4: Evaluate our product

The JBL fee was awarded at IFA 2018, initially priced at 179 euros (RRP). Meanwhile, the manufacturer dropped to 122 euros – a price level that can also be found at retail outlets. In Stiftung Warentest (Version 08/2019) Got it Fees 4 Final Class “Good” (2.1) This test performed well in the field. Balanced sound and powerful bass are appreciated. Further Customer ratings on Amazon Speak clear language with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker, white camouflage

Recommendation from Giga: If you want to be outside, you will get JBL Charge 4 if you need a strong support. However, the size and weight of the box requires little space in the bag or backpack. Charge 4 from JBL is definitely suitable for interiors – however there are still some small and elegant alternatives.

Did you like this article? Let us know in the comments or share the article. We look forward to your feedback – of course we welcome you to follow us on Facebook or Twitter.