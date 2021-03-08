Serol new streamer on Pooja platform! – Game started

Kareena’s streaming site Pooja !, announces influential sero as a new member of the service stars.

Serol / Puya!

After the matches of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LPFF) on your channel, the premiere takes place today (8) at 9:30 pm.

Those who watch the broadcast for more than 30 minutes can win free fire items. Among the rewards: diamonds, arm skins or even the character of Laura.

Additionally, if the Premier has more than 100,000 visitors at a time, 100,000 customized rooms will be distributed.

To retrieve prizes, players must be logged into BOOYAH profile! Free Fire ID must be synced with the site.

Serol is coming to BOOYAH! Join a strong team: Wheatzo, Level Up, Camilota XP and many more. There are some great free fire teams on stage, including P4, Troop and SS Esports, LPFF3 Champion.

Serolin’s arrival will be celebrated in the form of a Contra Squad, with a star-specific championship and will be presented to special guests. The match will take place from March 9 to 11 at 8 p.m.

