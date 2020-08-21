SES orders two extra Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX – Spaceflight Now

SES introduced Thursday it has tapped SpaceX for two further Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral to supply far more Boeing-built O3b mPower broadband satellites into orbit, introducing to a pair of Falcon 9 flights ordered by SES final calendar year to start the 1st batch of mPower platforms starting in late 2021.

With the two launches purchased from SpaceX Thursday, SES has reserved at least five Falcon 9 missions for launches in the up coming several several years.

Primarily based in Luxembourg, SES owns one particular of the greatest fleets of commercial communications satellites in geostationary orbit extra than 22,000 miles (practically 36,000 kilometers) more than the equator, beaming tv, facts and Web companies to prospects all around the environment.

SES’s O3b community gives Internet connectivity to ships, airplanes, developing and island nations, and other buyers on-the-go making use of a fleet of 20 satellites flying in a one of a kind equatorial medium Earth orbit at an altitude of extra than 5,000 miles, or 8,000 kilometers.

SES purchased 7 upgraded O3b satellites from Boeing in 2017 to increase the capacity provided by the network’s authentic 20 spacecraft, which had been crafted by Thales Alenia Place in France. The satellite operator past yr booked two Falcon 9 launches with SpaceX to deploy the subsequent seven O3b satellites in orbit.

The upgraded Ka-band satellites will type SES’s O3b mPower network. SES says a single O3b mPower satellite, just about every with the capacity to crank out additional than 4,000 consumer beams, will have 10 times the ability of the latest O3b satellite constellation.

The preliminary seven satellites are expected to offer 10 terabits of total throughput, providing among 50 megabits for each second to quite a few gigabits per second of capacity to a one person. But SES expects users’ appetites for satellite broadband to increase, and the business requested 4 a lot more O3b mPower satellites from Boeing previously this month.

SES announced Thursday that 4 Falcon 9 rockets will launch the block of 11 O3b mPower satellites. Which is an added two launches above the pair of Falcon 9 missions SES reserved final calendar year.

Based mostly on Boeing’s 702X satellite system, the very first team of O3b mPower satellites, every weighing approximately 2 tons, will start on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in late 2021.

“O3b mPower is the cornerstone of our multi-orbit, cloud-enabled, higher-overall performance community that will serve our company, mobility and authorities clients into the upcoming ten years, and we are merely a calendar year away from its very first start,” mentioned Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “We have a powerful and prolonged-standing partnership with SpaceX and we are fired up to add the launches of extra O3b mPower satellites that will travel larger throughput, larger effectiveness and substantially more bandwidth to our sector-major network.”

The initial 20 O3b satellites released on five Soyuz rockets from French Guiana concerning 2013 and 2019 on missions procured from Arianespace.

SES is one particular of SpaceX’s best industrial buyers.

The satellite operator launched a payload in 2013 on SpaceX’s initial Falcon 9 start to geostationary transfer orbit, the regular fall-off issue for telecom spacecraft heading for functioning positions extra than 22,000 miles around the equator.

SES also launched a satellite on SpaceX’s to start with start of a reused Falcon 9 rocket booster in 2017. The organization flown satellites on 6 committed Falcon 9 launches, and has reserved at least 5 a lot more Falcon 9 launches about the next number of yrs, such as the 4 O3b mPower missions.

In conjunction with the announcement Aug. 7 that SES will order four much more O3b mPower satellites from Boeing, the corporations said they will spouse to present O3b broadband expert services to the U.S. military and other governing administration clients.

“As SES expands the O3b mPower constellation from seven to 11 satellites, Boeing and SES have agreed to collaborate to establish commercially-based mostly provider choices and capabilities for the U.S. govt.” Collar reported in an Aug. 7 assertion. “We have developed our network close to a multi-orbit, multi-frequency, substantial-throughput, versatile and open architecture significantly of worth to government buyers.”

E mail the creator.

Observe Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.