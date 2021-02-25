Seville Bar obscured the public bathing space of the 12th century

A famous bar in Seville, Spain, announces an unexpected discovery: during a reconstruction work last summer, a 12th-century preserved hammam was discovered. The only one known on the Iberian Peninsula.

“It was a big surprise”, a popular menu on the Facebook page of Giralta Liquor, located next to Seville Cathedral, has been in the news these days.

As renovation work has been underway since the summer of 2020, the presence of a 12th-century hammock has been revealed. Hammam means ‘bath’ in Arabic, a place of public bathing where the Islamic community used to meet for health care and hygiene.

According to “El Boss”, this is the only type of site identified on the Iberian Peninsula that has left archaeologists skeptical.

The reconstruction of the bar featured high-quality murals covering the entire space and is unique in Spain and Portugal, while everyone thought that there were only examples of Modjar art, combining Christian art styles with Islamic art, by the architect in charge of “El Boss”, Fran Thias.

First one star-shaped skylight, then another … There are a total of 88 of the five separate shapes, i.e. the octagon. Also in the 202 square meter space was a cold room for different treatments, another hot and another warm.

“The most important thing is that we checked that this public bath space was completely painted from top to bottom and with high quality geometric decoration. The drawings are in Almagra. [pigmento avermelhado] White and large pieces were preserved in cabinets and walls. This is the only Islamic public bath that came to us with a complete decor, and until now only models with paintings on Facebook were known, “archaeologist Alvaro Jimenez underlined, quoting the Spanish newspaper.

“It’s a complete surprise. This important discovery gives us an idea of ​​what other public baths look like. [na época], Especially in Seville, along with Marrakesh, one of the two capitals of the empire, “adds Fernando Amores, another archaeologist involved in the analysis.

“Considering the importance of the finds, the architecture took a step back to highlight the archeology”, underscoring the fact that the site could return to work as a bar, with works completed next March, preserved but with visible 12th-century paintings and skylights.