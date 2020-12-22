Shady Part of Me – Shows the new trailer

The Shady Part of Me was announced during the Game Awards, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on the same day. Focus Home Interactive and Dose-Dixims are excited to present a dreamy and emotional adventure that has been welcomed with positive reviews by gamers and magazines. Ours Agolates trailer Let’s celebrate the warm welcome I got to the shadow area. The game gets a 10% special discount on all platforms until December 24th. Since its release, Shady Part of Me has made a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of players and magazines..

With the ghost voice of Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones, Skins), Shady Part of Me is an emotional and poetic myth with a unique art movement. Switch between a little girl and her shadow at any time during your adventure in an elegant mix of 3D and 2D. The two must learn to work together to progress in a dream-filled world. Do not be afraid of failure, face any situation with the ability to return at the right time at will.

Shady Part of m is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Benefit from a 10% discount on the game price until December 24th.

