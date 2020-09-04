‘Shameless’, final season shoot begins, WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff reveals, COVID-19 impact on production, and more-Deadline

Warner Bros. by John Wells Prods. Two TV series will resume production next week in Los Angeles. bold Filming for the 11th and final seasons will begin on September 8. TNT Animal kingdom Season 5 shooting begins on September 7. These are the first WBTV series to resume production in LA. Corona virusRelated termination, joining CBS sitcom Mom September 14th.

“The television show is backed up and running in Southern California.” Best WarnerMedia Studios & Networks Anne Sanoff He told the deadline in an interview on Thursday.

TV studios have several script series already in production. supernatural It has been filming the last two episodes in Vancouver since August 18th. HBO Max limited series Stewardess Filming resumed in New York this Monday. Batwoman I started making season 2 in Vancouver today. next Riverdale (September 14), Lucifer (End of September). By the end of September, WBTV is expected to re-produce nearly 20 series.

“It might not continue as it did without COVID, but I think all linear and streaming services have the same problem,” Sarnoff said of the original content pipeline that was halted by the pandemic. It’s hard to get back to production, so you can have HBO Max and all of its partners, cable channels, and programming streams to get into CW. “

TruTV from Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media has scrapped all previously approved series as they mount productions during the pandemic with the extra cost associated with coronavirus-related shutdowns and extensive safety protocols.

Sarnoff said there are no plans not to return other shows that have been suspended due to COVID.

“We leave work in the middle and start over where we left off,” she said. “We are In-flight guide I think there are two episodes left with Kaley Cuoco being produced with HBO Max. Gossip girl which We just started. Of course we have to rethink the economy and bring production back to the world because of the delay, but that’s what’s happening across the industry.”

HBO Max / WBTV Gossip girl The reboot is currently scheduled to begin production in New York at the end of October.

All WBTV script series are creatively directed by the studio president. Susan LobnerBecame the subject of Guessing increase You can leave the studio for the best programming work at NBCUniversal. Deadline reported last week that Rovner started a closing conversation with Warner Bros.

Sarnoff did not discuss Rovner’s future on WBTV. “I can’t comment on speculation or rumors,” she told the deadline.

In a fierce interview related to Warner Brothers’ theater release. ‘ caution, Sarnoff, who recently acquired HBO Max from WarnerMedia Shayup, also revealed details about the WarnerMax label, a joint venture launched by the film group and new streamers in February.

The original label was HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer, Kevin Reilly and Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich directed it, but with Reilly’s recent departure, “Toby Emmerich will be overseeing WarnerMax,” Sarnoff said. Also, the label, which was supposed to produce 8 to 10 movies a year, is not a small budget or theater PVOD or streaming date and date label, but “it’s going to be a movie straight away, not a theater movie. It’s the near future,” explains Sarnoff.