Shannon Beador finally reveals why Tamra judge Vicki Gunvalson is not friends.

Shannon Beador is back in another season Real Housewives in Orange County. The Bravo star had no choice but to make new friends as the cable network dismantled “Tres Amigas”. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were both part of the trio, but Their contract has not been renewed Full-time status. Beador now describes what happened. Rift between former performers.

Judges Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra | Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Why did Shannon Beador hang up with a friend?

When Gunvalson and Judge are not picked up RHOC In season 15, Beador set out to make new friends. As filming for the new season began, she shared photos with Kelly Dodd. The dissonance here is that Beador had nothing to do with Dodd over the past season and used the band with her “Tres Amigas”. As soon as Gunvalson and Judge left, Beador resumed his friendship with Dodd.

“There is no reason to be around anymore,” Beador said. Entertainment tonight In the interview. “Because we live 45 minutes away from each other, it’s not like being in the same social circle. I don’t know when I’ll run into them again.”

Beador, who was infected with COVID-19 during the summer, says she currently doesn’t want to be friends with Gunvalson or Judge.

relation : Vicky Gun Balson calls new’RHOC’ star Elizabeth Vargas as’the idiot’ to defend Kelly Dodd

Tamra Judge wanted her friend.

It was the previous photo that caused a big gap in the “Tres Amigas” group. Earlier this year, the judge said that Vidor was hurt by feeling distance without answering the phone.

“My feelings hurt because if we don’t show up anymore, she doesn’t have time for us anymore.” and I came back in April. “I felt like she was my friend on the show, on the show, whatever. I helped her through the divorce and spent hours answering calls in the middle of the night.”

The judge wanted to feel like her friend is still her friend, but Beador disputes everything she said about her. Beador said in the press “I don’t want to sink to the level of arguing with people,” but Judge says he has “a laundry list that’s not true.”

Shannon Beador and Judge Tamra | Casey Durkin/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

relation : ‘RHOC’ Graduate Judge Tamra Strikes Back in’Ignorant Attack’ at Brandi Glanville

The judge called Beador to talk about her feelings, but the latter didn’t want to get involved because of everything she spewed out publicly.

“People say,’You can answer the phone… It’s fun to say. What idiot will answer the phone when someone beats them down for months?” Bi Dor asked during an interview and. “I mean, it’s almost every week, and another truth is [would come out] And you know — I will take the high road in such a situation and keep doing it.”

Real Housewives in Orange County Season 15 starts on October 14th at 9pm in Bravo. Elizabeth Vargas will join the cast as a new housewife after Gunvalson and Judge leave.