Sheron Menezzes appears with family and the web praises the beauty

Jan 01, 2021 0 Comments
Sheron Menezzes he left his Instagram followers drooling showing that his beauty is family. At Sunday (27), the actress broke the web by posing next to her sister Ground and your brother Drayson, who are also actors, and their mother Veralinda.

In a sequence of two photos, the overall first posed with the brothers, and soon after with the mother of three. In the caption, the artist wrote: “Black brothers and mother“. Portuguese translation: “The black brothers and the mother”.

In the comments, celebrities and fans alike have responded. “What genetics!“, Admired Tainá Muller. “sensational“, Leticia Colin was surprised. “Family i love“Said Juliana Alves.

Genetics is genetics, right?“, Rented a fan. “Guys what perfection is this“, Exalted another. “I’m shocked! What genetics“, Rented one more.

It should be remembered that soon Sheron Menezzes can be seen wasting his talent in a production. For those who do not know, the actress is part of the cast of the Maldives, Netflix series.

In late November, when the plot was announced, she posted the news on her Instagram. “Are you ready for it? Maldives, 2021 on Netflix Brazil“, Caption.

Check-out:

