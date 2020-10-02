Shoppers line up at the newly opened store at the long-awaited American Dream Mall.

300 people lined up outside. Newly opened In Primark American dream. Thursday. in the middle Global epidemic of infectious diseases.

Other retailers such as Hot Topic and Pac Sun are also waiting for customers to shop for sweatshirts, jeans and other items.

Although the phasing out of the American Dream may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the visitor said it was 3.3. The million square foot complex in East Rutherford has finally opened. Three months after the indoor shopping mall reopened, and one month after the indoor entertainment facility was licensed.

American Dream officials said they wanted to make their destination as safe as possible before inviting people back.

Mark Ghermezian, co-CEO of American Dream, said, “What we wanted the most was to create the safest place outside our home.

He, like hundreds of others, wandered the American Dream wearing a mask along the floor markings that led people in one direction on both sides of the bright white halls of modern buildings.

“People don’t want to travel,” he said because of the epidemic. “This is the best thing locals can do.”

Dozens of shops, DreamWorks Water Park, and Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club made their debut at the reopening grounds.

There were men and women of all ages, couples, family members, friends, and groups of 4 or less during the midday of the week.

Shopper Jennifer Nieves told NJ Advance Media as she pushed her stroller, “A new mall opened a few months after I was at home. “We were excited about this in March and I had never done it while my son was in school.”

Mega Mall Start phased opening Last October, you’ll find the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, The Rink, an NHL-sized ice skating rink, several kiosks and pumpkin decorations, and seasonal attractions such as a picture of Santa. And in December, the indoor ski resort Big SNOW Open, Closely It’s sugar, A three-story candy department store.

Coronavirus shut down the American Dream in March. Dream Works Water Park And a number of shops were opened that were not open to the public.

The facility, which reopened Thursday, has finally allowed visitors and dozens of merchants inside the water park.

American Dream Representative Media tour On Wednesdays, 80 to 100 shops are open on or after Thursday. NJ Advance Media compiled a total of 55 stores open on Thursday.

Visitors opened their doors and walked through the halls of vast, modern complexes from here and there, while others had empty, colorful murals hiding construction still in progress.

A photo shoot outside the newly opened store in American Dream.

Patrons posed to take Instagram-worthy photos throughout the hostel, including the Secret Garden with moss-draped arches. They rode mechanical animals around the halls they borrowed from Dream Riders. Many people brought a cup of coffee from Dunkin Donuts, one of the quick serving food and beverage stores. (The others are Cinnabon and Haagen Dazs).

The American Dream did not respond to questions about reopening Thursday or how many people were in the park.

The biggest focus of the open store was on the ground floor with Aldo, Hollister, Asics, Torrid, Levi’s, Lush and Zara.

The DJ played music near the escalator on the second floor, holding an impromptu dance party with staff from Bath & Body Works and Sephora. A staff at nearby MAC Cosmetics looked across the hall.

At about 60,000 square feet, American Dream’s largest open tenant, Primark sits on the third floor near Urban Planet, a clothing store that makes its New Jersey debut at American Dream. The parent company is also owned by Charlotte Russe and Mandee.

The opening is an important moment of the American Dream. First thought In the early 2000s, the current developer, Canada-based Triple Five, witnessed numerous false starts, construction halts, funding issues, and ownership changes before slowly opening last year.

Nutley’s Nathaniel King says he’s been following the mall’s long development saga for years.

“It’s cool that it’s finally opened,” he said.

American Dream’s list of tenants is similar to other malls, with Abercrombie Kids (open), Foot Locker (not yet open), Old Navy (open) and Lululemon (not yet open).

However, there are other tenants that make it unique. There is an Amazon 4-star (not open yet) that offers inventory that cycles through 4-star or more products on popular websites. Scoots and Sounds opens its first retail store in American Dream. Previously operating only wholesale, the company sells Bluetooth earbuds and Fiat brand electric scooters for around $400.

And do not forget about the charm. Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park, two mini golf courses, ice skating rink, ski and snowboard park.

Princeton residents Kyle Majkowski and Richard Wannamaker came to visit the amusement park last year and plan to continue returning to try out the mall’s new features.

Majkowski told NJ Advance Media, “There are a lot of shopping malls down there. “But it takes 45 or 50 minutes to get here. Because it’s too big and more than a shopping mall. It’s an entertainment center.”

That’s the developer’s vision, Ghermezian said. More Disney, less malls.

“We don’t just install a Ferris wheel in a shopping mall and call it an experience,” Ghermezian said. “We are pioneers.”

