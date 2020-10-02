Should I fire Adam Gase? feat. Marty Lyon

The Jets are a terrible football team from top to bottom. They once again on Thursday night Lost 37-28 by a wild horse that had not previously won, Falls to 0-4 in the season. In the latest “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me, we’re at a loss and explain why Adam Gase is still the Jets’ chief coach.

Coz suffered a serious loss to the team starting non-raft QB at Brett Rypien, who started their first career this week. He stares at the late leading Jets, but has done many bad penalties, including a face mask that invalidates Quinnen Williams’ third sack. Coz believes that firing Gase won’t change anything, and the injuries and lack of mixed talent with players who don’t perform will be more to blame. I respond that I have to fire Gase to set fire to this team. I insist that Thursday night should be the last straw for Gase, who almost never returns this season.

Coz believes Gase will be gone, but if the season is over or the record is still terrible, it will take the lead in December. He says the team needs a “CEO-like” coach, not coaches specializing in one side of football, like Gase, Todd Bowles and Rex Ryan. We also jumped into a defensive struggle led by Gregg Williams. Steve Smith’s Post Game Comment To the defensive coordinator. We discuss how bad the Jets and Giants were, the sad state of New York sports, Sam Darnold’s continued poor play, his good run, shoulder injury, and whether he should have returned right from that match.

Former Jets defense lineman, member of the “New York Sack Exchange” and Jets Ring of Honor, radio color commentator and current writer Marty Lyons participated in the show. Lyons says it’s hard to judge that Gase is working. He goes into defense, all personal foul penalties and bad timing. Lyons talks about Nok Slim without pre-season games. These games without fans, how depressing you are on the pitch, 0-4 departures, and what if it goes 0-9? Lyons also talks about his new book “If This Walls could Talk.” It focuses on theJets and Marty Lyons Foundation and what they are doing for terminally ill children. He wraps up the story of how he works with Bob Wischusen, how he built a good chemistry, his birthday message at the stadium Thursday night, Eric Mangini not being held as a coach and Gregg Williams not answering the phone.

The next episode of the podcast will stop next Thursday.