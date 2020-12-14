Should John Hertz be the Eagles’ 2020 starter? Can Travis Gells beat this year’s attacking player? Determining Week 14 NFL Reactions

Jalan Hertz Clearly not a reaction.

If anything, you could say Eagles coach Doug Peterson Less To Carson VentsHurts selected a second-round pick to turn him into a starter by waiting until the 14th week of the season-long struggles. But start with him he finally did on Sunday, and it was one of the most successful wins of the 2020 NFL season.

The Saints have won nine games in Philadelphia and three matches in a row Daisy Hill Support for the injured Drew Breeze Starting the quarterbacks, NFC South slipped into their backpacks for the fourth year in a row, setting their sights on NFC’s best playoff seed.

The Eagles have embraced four games of defeat, with key questions about the future of their overpriced quarterback and the head coach who won their Super Bowl.

So, the Eagles took a 17-0 lead and won 24-21. Both Hertz And Running back Miles Sanders In the last 55 games he has raced over 100 yards against a team that did not even allow a 100-yard russ. That is, to create a phrase, which is why they play.

What better place to start the week 14 more reactions column than with the sadness of not seeing any of us coming?

Jalan Hertz Is Should be the Eagles ’starter for the rest of the season