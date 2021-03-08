Home Economy SIC Notices | John Kerry is preparing for the COP26 climate conference in Brussels on Tuesday

SIC Notices | John Kerry is preparing for the COP26 climate conference in Brussels on Tuesday

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
SIC Notices | John Kerry is preparing for the COP26 climate conference in Brussels on Tuesday

John Kerry, the US president’s special envoy for climate change, is due to discuss cooperation between the United States and the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26.

The European Commission announced today that President Ursula van der Leyne, President Pittsburgh’s special envoy on climate issues, has been invited to attend the college’s commissioner’s meeting to “discuss Atlantic climate action.”

John Kerry and his delegation later executive vice president Franz Timmermans – who is in charge of the European Environmental Agreement – and his office are scheduled to “discuss in detail their cooperation in the preparations for Cope 26” in Glasgow next December.

On February 19, the United States officially returned to the Paris Agreement, promising President Joe Biden to make the fight against climate change a high priority and to appoint John Kerry, a former Secretary of State and former White House candidate, as your ambassador for climate change.

Nearly four years after Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the treaty, the return of the United States – the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of C02 – means that all countries on the planet are now interested parties to the treaty signed in Paris in 2015.

READ  The judge says the DOJ case against Google will not come to trial until late 2023

You May Also Like

Is Jiangsu FC Lehman Brothers in football?

Is Jiangsu FC Lehman Brothers in football?

World Bank. Mozambique is recovering, but is reeling from an epidemic - Observer

World Bank. Mozambique is recovering, but is reeling from an epidemic – Observer

Ten million Brazilian passwords have been exposed in a global mega leak

Opportunities for them: Created by women, a freelance site promotes gender equality | Prodesco

Opportunities for them: Created by women, a freelance site promotes gender equality | Prodesco

The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

The World Bank is donating 6. 6.6 million to community support in Sao Tome and Principe

BC: Basic products increase exports in epidemics

BC: Basic products increase exports in epidemics

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *