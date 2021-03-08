John Kerry, the US president’s special envoy for climate change, is due to discuss cooperation between the United States and the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday. United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26.

The European Commission announced today that President Ursula van der Leyne, President Pittsburgh’s special envoy on climate issues, has been invited to attend the college’s commissioner’s meeting to “discuss Atlantic climate action.”

John Kerry and his delegation later executive vice president Franz Timmermans – who is in charge of the European Environmental Agreement – and his office are scheduled to “discuss in detail their cooperation in the preparations for Cope 26” in Glasgow next December.

On February 19, the United States officially returned to the Paris Agreement, promising President Joe Biden to make the fight against climate change a high priority and to appoint John Kerry, a former Secretary of State and former White House candidate, as your ambassador for climate change.

Nearly four years after Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the treaty, the return of the United States – the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of C02 – means that all countries on the planet are now interested parties to the treaty signed in Paris in 2015.