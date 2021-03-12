Home World SIC Notices | Male friends beat 14-year-old mate and threw him into the Sean River

SIC Notices | Male friends beat 14-year-old mate and threw him into the Sean River

Two French youths are under investigation in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old colleague in a Paris suburb, the French prosecutor’s office said Wednesday. Prosecutors allege the crime took place Monday night in a commune in Argentina next to the Seine River.

According to the French Ministry of Public Works, the boy kicked and stabbed a 14-year-old boy until he fainted. Then, with the help of his girlfriend, they threw her into the river, where she ended up drowning.

The young man confessed to his mother

According to the French newspaper Gazette Wall de OisUpon returning home, the 15-year-old confessed to the crime to his mother. The woman would have gone to that place, There he found a glove and a hair lock.

The body was found a few hours later Severe head, eye and back injuries, But the cause of death was determined by drowning. Before the French prosecutors attacked the 14-year-old, The boy wore his girlfriend’s gloves so as not to leave witnesses It might make him guilty.

Investigators believe the crime may have been triggered by a rivalry between two young women after photos of the victim in underwear were released.

