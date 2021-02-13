Home Tech SIC Notices | Mars New Year and Stars Jewelry Box: The best pictures of the week from space

SIC Notices | Mars New Year and Stars Jewelry Box: The best pictures of the week from space

Feb 13, 2021 0 Comments
SIC Notices | Mars New Year and Stars Jewelry Box: The best pictures of the week from space

The world

1 / 10

A new year on Mars began on February 7, 2021. The picture on the left was taken on February 6 and on the right on February 7. They were caught on camera on ESA’s Mars Express. One year on Mars equals 687 Earth days, so it takes almost twice as long to orbit the Sun. Our anniversary is celebrated every 23 Earth months.

That

First Arab space mission, study "Al-Amal / Hope / Hope" From the United Arab Emirates, the first of three missions launched in July reached the orbit of Mars, which is the most important part of the entire voyage. Within seven months of its launch on July 21, 2020, the spacecraft will have completed a journey of nearly 5 million kilometers and will enter orbit on February 9, 2021.

2 / 10

The first Arab space mission, the United Arab Emirates’ Al-Amal / Hope / Esperanga, is the first of three missions launched in July to reach the orbit of Mars, which is the most important part of the entire mission. Within seven months of its launch on July 21, 2020, the spacecraft will have completed a journey of nearly 5 million kilometers and will enter orbit on February 9, 2021.

Alexander McNab / AP

The first image of Mars taken by Chinese explorer Tianwen-1 while approaching the Red Planet. The probe entered Mars orbit on February 10, seeking to land a robot on China's first successful planet, the Red Planet.

3 / 10

The first image of Mars taken by Chinese explorer Tianwen-1 while approaching the Red Planet. The probe entered Mars orbit on February 10, seeking to land a robot on China’s first successful planet, the Red Planet.

Tianwen-1

NASA astronaut Victor Clover establishes fluid dynamics in space - Fluid Experiment - A black cylinder leading from the International Space Station to the European block of Colombo Developed by the French space agency CNES and funded by Airbus, Hydraulics is the study of how liquids work in the absence of gravity.

4 / 10

NASA astronaut Victor Clover establishes fluid dynamics in space – Fluid Experiment – A black cylinder leading from the International Space Station to the European block of Colombo Developed by the French space agency CNES and funded by Airbus, Hydraulics is the study of how liquids work in the absence of gravity.

ESA / NASA

It's similar to ESA's new Proba-V Companion CubeSat satellite, which will be launched later this year. It will monitor the plants on earth.

5 / 10

It’s similar to ESA’s new Proba-V Companion CubeSat satellite, which will be launched later this year. It will monitor the plants on earth.

Peter de Mact / E.S.A.

The image, shown by Copernicus Sentinel-3 on February 11, is the result of the country's first major snowstorm in a decade, with the Netherlands completely covered in snow after several days of sub-zero temperatures, with Hurricane Darcy making its way into Central and Northern Europe.

6 / 10

The image, shown by Copernicus Sentinel-3 on February 11, is the result of the country’s first major snowstorm in a decade, with the Netherlands completely covered in snow after several days of sub-zero temperatures, with Hurricane Darcy making its way into Central and Northern Europe.

Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA

ESA / Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter Exploration Discovers a New Gas on Mars: Hydrogen Chloride. The study also provides new information on how and why Mars loses water.

7 / 10

ESA / Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter Exploration Discovers a New Gas on Mars: Hydrogen Chloride. The study also provides new information on how and why Mars loses water.

ESA / Roscosmos / CaSSIS

For Valentine's Day, Copernicus' Sentinel-2 mission takes us to St. Valentine's Island, a small island in northwestern Australia, in the upper left corner, 1.6 km long and 250 m wide.

8 / 10

For Valentine’s Day, Copernicus’ Sentinel-2 mission takes us to St. Valentine’s Island, a small island in northwestern Australia, in the upper left corner, 1.6 km long and 250 m wide.

Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA

This antique star jewelry box, a global cluster called NGC6397, shines with the light of hundreds of thousands of stars. The blue stars in the cluster are nearing the end of their lives, they have already run out of their hydrogen fuel, and they are shining. Now they convert helium into energy in their nuclei, which melts at higher temperatures and turns blue. Astronomers used the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope to measure distances of 7,800 light-years from the cluster, one of the closest global clusters to Earth.

9 / 10

This antique star jewelry box, a global cluster called NGC6397, shines with the light of hundreds of thousands of stars. The blue stars in the cluster are nearing the end of their lives, they have already run out of their hydrogen fuel, and they are shining. Now they convert helium into energy in their nuclei, which melts at higher temperatures and turns blue. Astronomers used the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope to measure distances of 7,800 light-years from the cluster, one of the closest global clusters to Earth.

NASA, E.S.A.

NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope Weekly Image of M1-63 is a beautiful example of a bipolar planetary nebula in the Shield constellation. Such a nebula is formed when the star at its center spills large amounts of material from its outer layers, leaving a spectacular cloud of gas and dust.

10 / 10

NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope Weekly Image of M1-63 is a beautiful example of a bipolar planetary nebula in the Shield constellation. Such a nebula is formed when the star at its center spills large amounts of material from its outer layers, leaving a spectacular cloud of gas and dust.

ESA / Hubble & NASA

The European Space Agency (ESA) releases the best images of the universe or Earth captured from space at the end of each week. This week was marked by the entry of two probes into the orbit of Mars just days after marking a new Mars year.

Images can be seen in high resolution and detailed descriptions European Space Agency.

They are images captured by various instruments built by man to observe the universe, trapped on Earth or wandering in space.

Conquest of Mars

This second week of February 2021 marked two successful missions to Mars: the first orbit Al Amal (Belief in the Arabic Language) Study from the United Arab Emirates. On February 8 – and Tianwen-1, The first Chinese orbital device to succeed in this maneuver on 10 February.

A NASA, The United States Space Agency, is scheduled to orbit on February 18 and then on the perseverance of a new robot on Mars soil.

Exomars Mission

There are also plans for Mars in Europe: mission Exomers It is a project of the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with Russian astronauts Roscosmos.

A two-phase project, the first of which has been underway since March 2016, while the second phase is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Hubble Space Telescope

Some images are captured by a space telescope Hubble, Go into space already for 30 years and amaze us with the things he “sees”.

Copernicus Mission

Mission Copernicus There are many for ESA Satellites Sentinel monitors the Earth.

A International Space Station (ISS) is the largest scientific laboratory built outside the Earth. It has been in orbit for 22 years at an altitude of about 400 km. The first volume was launched on November 20, 1998, but the evolution continues. Man is the largest structure that created the earth through the partnership that unites the “rival” nations.

READ  ARM-Dependent MacBook Specs Shared by Leakster 12-inch Retina Exhibit, 4th-Gen Butterfly Keyboard, $849 Starting Rate, and Extra

You May Also Like

Google Photos is getting new tools to edit your videos

Google Photos is getting new tools to edit your videos

ford mustang shelby gt350

The onset of cold. Is the V8 roaring on the autobahn? The Shelby GT350 must be a Mustang

Slack Android password serviço ferramentas

If you use Slack on Android, it is a good idea to change your password immediately

Xiaomi Mi11 is split in the video. Know your secrets!

Xiaomi Mi11 is split in the video. Know your secrets!

Como resolver o problema de drift do Nintendo Switch

How to solve Nintendo Switch glide problem

Apple card, why are you crying? Samsung Announces Credit Card in Brazil

Apple card, why are you crying? Samsung Announces Credit Card in Brazil

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *