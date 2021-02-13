SIC Notices | Mars New Year and Stars Jewelry Box: The best pictures of the week from space

Images can be seen in high resolution and detailed descriptions European Space Agency.

They are images captured by various instruments built by man to observe the universe, trapped on Earth or wandering in space.

Conquest of Mars

This second week of February 2021 marked two successful missions to Mars: the first orbit Al Amal (Belief in the Arabic Language) Study from the United Arab Emirates. On February 8 – and Tianwen-1, The first Chinese orbital device to succeed in this maneuver on 10 February.

A NASA, The United States Space Agency, is scheduled to orbit on February 18 and then on the perseverance of a new robot on Mars soil.

Exomars Mission

There are also plans for Mars in Europe: mission Exomers It is a project of the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with Russian astronauts Roscosmos.

A two-phase project, the first of which has been underway since March 2016, while the second phase is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Hubble Space Telescope

Some images are captured by a space telescope Hubble, Go into space already for 30 years and amaze us with the things he “sees”.

Copernicus Mission

Mission Copernicus There are many for ESA Satellites Sentinel monitors the Earth.

A International Space Station (ISS) is the largest scientific laboratory built outside the Earth. It has been in orbit for 22 years at an altitude of about 400 km. The first volume was launched on November 20, 1998, but the evolution continues. Man is the largest structure that created the earth through the partnership that unites the “rival” nations.