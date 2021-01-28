SIC Notices | The Sundance Film Festival opens online and the short film was filmed in the Azores

Oh Sundance Film Festival, In the United States, launches this Thursday, the programming focuses mainly on ‘online’ and presents a short film shot in the Azores amidst “Spirits and Rocks” on Pico Island.

Due to the Govt-19 epidemic, this year’s Sundance Festival will be “slightly different” and, in the words of director Tabitha Jackson, most shows will have to be shown ‘online’, via the event site, and other moments will be physically held by “satellite screens” spread across the United States.

“Despite the challenges this year [2020] Independent cinema, visionary artists, unique perspectives and you, nothing can stop you from celebrating our adventure audience, ”Sundance director Tabitha Jackson said of announcing the show in December.

The festival, dedicated to independent production cinema, runs until February 3, mainly online, and With some classroom sessions, By controlling distance measures.

“Spirits and Rocks: An Azorian Myth”

The Portuguese co-production “Spirits and Rocks: An Azorian Myth” by Swiss-Turkish director Aileen Kokmen will be on display at the festival’s short film show today.

Filmmaker Aileen Kokmen came to Portugal through the Mobility Program Doc Nomads Erasmus and Masters degree, and in Azores he discovered the connection he wanted to explore in film, between people and nature.

Oh The film was shot in 2018 on the island of Pico, in particular, And served as the director’s final master plan, but it was not until 2020 that it was sent to film debuts at the Locarno Festival in Switzerland.

In an interview with the Lusa Agency, the director said he wanted to film the scenery, but also with the hopeful relationship of the Azores, loneliness and immigration.

At the Sundance Festival, the short film competition features the Brazilian “Inapidata” written by Matthias Farias, while the international fiction film competition “A Novola Rosa” is written by another Brazilian producer, Yuli Gerbez.