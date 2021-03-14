SIC Notices | There are three Portuguese in the competition for the villagers

The winners of the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards, the North American Music Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles, USA this Sunday, and will include three Portuguese in the race.

Singer Maria Mendis was named Best Arrangement, Instruments and Voice, and producer Andre Allen Anjos was named Best Remix Record, while DJ and producer Holly produced eight themes from one album in the Best Dance / Electronic Album category.

Singer Maria Mendes was nominated for a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Voice, with the theme “Asas Feccadas” released with Amelia Rodriguez, John Beasley and the Metropol Orchestra from Holland, who recorded on the album “Close to Me”. October 2019.

Maria Mendes and John Beasley were nominated for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards on the same theme.

“Close to Me” is the Netherlands-based Portuguese singer’s third album in over a decade, and has been sung entirely in Portuguese.

For Andre Alan Anjos, who left Porto for the United States in 2005, this is the third Grammy nomination in the Best Remix recording category, this time with a remix of the theme “Have You Ever” written by Bill Good.

In 2017, Andre Allen Anjos, one of the founders of the Joint RAC (Remix Artist Collective), won a Grammy for his ‘Remix’ themed “Tearing Me” by Bob Moses.

In 2015, he was nominated for a remix of the theme “Say My Name”, a collaboration between American electronics duo Odessa and English Zira.

The name Holly (Miguel Oliveira) is not on the Grammy nominees list, but the Portuguese is responsible for creating eight themes from one of the albums in competition for the Best Dance / Electronic Album award, “Planets Made”, by Boer.

There is a Portuguese theme that integrates one of the Grammy nominated albums for the best soundtrack collection for visual media. “Love for Two”, composed by Louisa Chopra and sung by her brother Salvador Chopra, is part of the soundtrack to the film “Euroviso da Cano: A Hysteria Dose Fire Saga”.

Adding more suggestions is Beyonc

For the 63rd edition of Grammys, American singer Beyonc has added more nominations in nine categories, namely, Best Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance, along with the song “Black Parade”.

“Black Is King”, which debuted on the Disney + stage in 2020, has been nominated for Best Musical.

Each of the six nominations follows British singer Dua Liba, American rapper Roddy Rich and American singer Taylor Swift.

For this year’s album Grammy, Jane Iko’s “Silombo” is Black Pumas’ album of the same name, “Everyday Life”, Gold Play, “DJs Volume 3” by Jacob Collier, “Music by Pandit III”, and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”. And Post Malone’s “Bleeding of Hollywood”.

For this edition, in three categories with the album “Fine Line”, the singer was nominated for Best Performance in a Harry Styles, Dio or Ensemble PTS, and the Strokes for Best Rock Album were “New Extraordinary”.

Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance categories include Fiona Apple, Brittany Howard, Heim, Grace Potter, Phoebe Bridgers and Big Thief, led by Adrian Lenker.

Paul McCartney, the recipient of 18 Grammy Awards, is recording his 79th nomination for the awards, this time as Art Director for the special edition of the album “Flaming Pie”

This year again there are posthumous nominations, namely John Bryan, the musician who died last April, and Nominated in two categories with the theme “I Remember All”, and singer Leonard Cohen, who died in 2016, but whose last studio album, “Thanks for the Dance”, is the best Recommended as a folk album.

In the Lusophone episode, Pebble Gilberto was nominated for a Grammy for Best Music Album in the World, and guitarist Chico Pinhiro was nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album with “City of Dreams”.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Nova.