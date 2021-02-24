SIC Notícias | British police fastest to find missing Britons abroad

British citizens missing abroad are twice as likely to be found by British police than by police in the country they are in, a study from the University of Portsmouth found.

The authors analyzed 330 cases of missing persons abroad that were closed by UK police forces between 2017 and 2019 and found that 41.8% were found by UK authorities and only 20% by police or the authorities of another country.

Families are responsible for resolving 11.9% of cases and 11.6% of missing people return on their own, the study says, which also calculated that Britons missing abroad are left without news on average for 134 days, indicates the same study.

In the UK, 88% of those missing are found within the first 48 hours, compared to 17.4% abroad, he says.

According to the director of the Center for the Study of Missing Persons at the University of Portsmouth, Shalev-Greene, these findings show “the importance and effectiveness of British police in investigating disappearances and (…) indicate that overseas investigations are resolved more quickly when British police forces are promptly involved “.