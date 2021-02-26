SIC Notícias | CDS defends a deflation model similar to that of the United Kingdom

The CDS chief criticized the government’s lack of definition and said the executive is unable to plan for the future. Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos says the country is in a borderline situation and wants a plan similar to the UK’s to be implemented, with sector-by-sector rules for three months.

“In the meantime, the government must give fair compensation to those who are prevented from working.”

The four stages of deflation in England

The deflation plan for England presented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Parliament provides for four major stages with a five week break, starting with the reopening of schools on March 8. The first step begins with returning to school and university classes within two weeks on March 8, when they will also be allowed social gatherings between two people outside.

The second stage arrives on April 12 shops, hairdressers, libraries and gymnasiums can open and bars and restaurants can be used on the terraces, and on May 17, cinemas, theaters, theaters and concerts and events of up to 30 people will be allowed.

The fourth and final stage is scheduled for June 21, when the government plans to remove social contact restrictions, allowing the reopening of nightclubs and major public events, such as festivals.