SIC Notícias | Woman who fled UK to join ISIS barred from returning

A woman who, as a teenager, fled to Syria to join Daesh, will not be able to return to the United Kingdom and fight for her citizenship, according to the decision of the British Supreme Court, cited by the Associated Press.

Shamima Begum was one of three students who fled London and went to Syria in February 2015. When she joined Daesh, she was 15 years old.

The woman, now 21, was found in an army-controlled refugee camp in Syria, where she told reporters she wanted to return to the UK. However, in 2019, the UK Home Office revoked his citizenship on national security grounds.

In July last year, an appeals court ruled that the only fair way for Shamima Begum to continue the process, to regain his citizenship, would be to allow him to enter the UK, as he would not be able to appeal the decision of the refugee camp in northern Syria.

In view of the ruling, the ministry appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider the Court of Appeal’s finding, arguing that permission to return to the UK “would create a significant risk to national security” .

This Friday, in a unanimous decision, the President of the Supreme Court recognized that the British government has the right to prevent the return of women.

The Home Office said the woman was of Bengali origin and could travel to Bangladesh. Shamima Begum says she is not a citizen of any other country and that the ministry’s decision left her stateless.