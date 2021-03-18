Siebert, wife of Justus, shows hotel in Maldives with daily rates up to R $ 25,000 – International destinations

Playback / Instagram Ana Paula Siebert enjoys a hotel in the Maldives with daily rates up to R $ 25,000

The Maldives are the favorite destination for Brazilian celebrities. Juliana Paes is enjoying a trip through the Asian country and who also posed there were Roberto Justus and his wife Ana Paula Siebert. The couple are staying at the Cheval Blanc Randheli Resort, which offers rooms on the beach and private bungalows on the sea.

Ana Paula asked subscribers what they wanted to see from the trip and was surprised by the responses. “I swear I was very impressed with the number of people who are curious to see the venue tour,” she said. She therefore showed the room in which she is staying with Justus.

The couple chose to stay in a bungalow. To access the bedroom, you have to cross a wooden walkway that leaves the sand and leads to the luxurious bedroom at sea. The bedroom has a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and a closet. , as well as an outdoor space.

Playback / Instagram Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus bedroom in the Maldives

Almost all the walls in the room have windows facing the Indian Ocean. Outside the bungalow there is a private swimming pool and a small outdoor table for eating while looking out to sea.

The bathroom and the closet also have a privileged view. These rooms have a bathtub and plenty of lockers for guests to store their personal belongings.